The Gallagher Hotel – Convenient Location and All Amenities

Midrand, South Africa, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Gallagher Hotel offers some of the best rooms with complete modern facilities and affordable costs. It is located in the Midrand business district, just at the center of South Africa’s business culture. It is just the perfect choice for business guests, short stays, and stopovers in Midrand. The hotel offers some of the best amenities to its guests at the best prices.

It is located in a prime spot in the Midrand business district. It is a 30 minutes ride from OR Tambo international airport and is next to the Gallagher estate. Customers arriving at the grand central airport can easily reach the airport within a very short time as it is 2km from the airport. The best attractions like the Mall of Africa and Midrand Gautrain stations are only 3 and 1 km away from the hotel.

Amenities Available for Guests

Rooms

The Gallagher Hotel offers its customers a total of 104 well-equipped rooms. In addition, there are about eight inter-leading family rooms along with 96 deluxe and double rooms. All these rooms are completely air-conditioned with all-time internet access, en-suite bathrooms, flat-screen TVs, executive desks, and a lot more.

Conference room facilities

The conference venue of the hotel is also fully furnished and well equipped with amenities. It can accommodate a total of 50 delegates at a time for conferences. Starting from budget to the practical conference experience, everything is top class. The conference rooms are entirely equipped with WIFI internet access, audio, visual access, and stationery.

Buffet style restaurant

Every guest at the Gallagher Hotel can enjoy delicious meals to their heart’s content. The buffet-style restaurant is located on the ground floor of the hotel. Guests have access to fulfilling breakfasts and dinner buffets every day with varying delicacies. The restaurant also offers local South African special dishes to the customers.

Additional facilities

24*7 Reception service

On-site parking

Luxury lounge

Laundry and valet services

Wakeup call facilities

Multi-lingual staff

Minibar facilities (on request)

Transport and shuttle facilities

To get more information, please check out https://www.thegallagherhotel.co.za/

About

The Gallagher Hotel is one of the leading best-facilitated hotels in South Africa, with reasonable prices and comfortable accommodations. In addition, the hotel provides its customers some of the best facilities like Wi-Fi, varied choices of rooms, and conference facilities.