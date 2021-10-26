Protectimus releases Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Solution based on TOTP hardware tokens

DUBLIN, Ireland, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Two-factor authentication provider Protectimus suggests using a Time-Based One-Time Password algorithm (TOTP) for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV). Protectimus EVV system allows the homecare service providers to use one-time codes from hardware TOTP tokens to determine the exact time and duration of visits of their employees to the clients.

All the US companies providing personal care and home healthcare services should adopt electronic visit verification by January 1, 2023. The main goal of such a move is to improve the standards of services in the homecare area:

make sure that people receiving home care services are not neglected;

provide the companies with an effective tool for identifying dishonest employees (some workers could fake the lists of clients they visited throughout the day before the introduction of EVV);

ensure efficient use of the Medicaid budget.

Among the commonly used electronic visit verification methods are landlines to call from the patients’ homes, tracking the employees’ activity with the help of GPS trackers, and installing video cameras in the patients’ houses.

Such EVV systems serve their purpose. Yet, there are several shortcomings in using them:

many people, who get help at home, worry about the violation of their privacy;

the installation of additional equipment requires extra time and expenses;

the electronic visit verification software needs to be constantly updated, and it may be cumbersome for some people.

Protectimus suggests the easiest possible approach to Electronic Visit Verification. And this approach eliminates all the disadvantages described above. It is possible to use hardware TOTP tokens as EVV devices because a time-based one-time password generation algorithm allows determining the exact time when every one-time password was generated.

Let’s have a look at the procedure of electronic visit verification with TOTP tokens.

A person, who receives healthcare or personal care services at home, gets a hardware TOTP token. This EVV device looks like a standard keyfob with one button and a small display. It can be easily affixed somewhere in the house if necessary. When an employee providing homecare services arrives at the client’s household, they press the button on the TOTP token to get the one-time password. And then, they write the one-time password down in their notepad. After the job is done, an employee uses the TOTP token to generate the one-time password again and writes it down just like the first one. At the end of the day or immediately after providing the services, the employee enters the one-time codes into the electronic visit verification system. The EVV system transfers the OTP codes to the Protectimus two-factor authentication service. Protectimus calculates the precise time when these one-time codes were generated and sends the results back to the Electronic Visit Verification system. This way, the TOTP algorithm makes it possible to control the time and duration of visits of healthcare and home care specialists to their clients.

Protectimus offers two types of TOTP tokens for EVV: with 6-digit and 8-digit displays. Both models of EVV devices are protected from moisture and dust, serve for more than five years, and have a 12-months warranty.

The server part of the Protectimus EVV solution that processes the one-time codes is available as a cloud service or an on-premise platform. It can be integrated with any EVV system using API.

Learn more about the Protectimus EVV solution and book a demo at the official website: https://www.protectimus.com/evv/.