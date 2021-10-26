Gasket Manufacturers, Suppliers, & Stockists in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — A Gasket is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression, it is a deformable material that is used to create a static seal and maintain that seal under various operating conditions in a mechanical assembly.

Gasket Specification, Grades, Sizes & Materials

Gasket Specification of Gasket Type of Gasket ASME B16.20 Spiral Wound Gasket manufacturer, EN 1514-2 Spiral Wound Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Type R Ring Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Metal Jacketed Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.21 Non-Metallic Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Ring Type Joint Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Camprofile Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Grooved Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.21 Rubber Gasket manufacturer. Gasket Sizes Gaskets are available from 1/2 NB – 24 NB Gasket Standards ASME B16.20 Gaskets, ASME B16.21 Gaskets ASME B16.20 Stainless Steel Gaskets Stainless Steel 304 Gasket, Stainless Steel 316 Gasket, Stainless Steel 347 Gasket, Stainless Steel 410 Other Materials Low Carbon Steel Gasket, Carbon steel Gasket, 4 – 6% Chrome 1/2% Moly Gaskets, 20Cb-3(Alloy 20 Gasket), Hastelloy B2 Gasket, Hastelloy C276 Gasket, Incoloy 800 Gasket, Inconel 600 Gasket, Inconel X750 Gasket, Monel 400 Gasket, Nickel 200 Gasket, Titanium Gasket Outside Diameter The gasket outside diameter tolerance for NPS 1⁄2 through NPS 8 is ±0.8 mm; for NPS 10 through NPS 24, +1.5 mm, −0.8 mm. Inside Diameter The gasket inside diameter tolerance for NPS 1⁄2 through NPS 8 is ±0.4 mm; for NPS 10 through NPS 24, ±0.8 mm. Thickness The gasket thickness tolerance is ±0.13 mm measured across the metallic portion of the gasket, not including the filler, which may protrude slightly beyond the metal. Test Certificate Manufacturer Test Certification En 3.1 and 3.2, IBR Test Certificate

Application And Uses Of Gasket

Gaskets is used in Process industry

Gaskets is used in Petrochemical industry

Gaskets is used in Chemical industry

Gaskets is used in Pharmaceutical industry

Gaskets is used in Pulp and paper industry

Gaskets is used in Food and beverage industry

Gaskets is used in Sugar industry

Gaskets is used in Flange connections

Gaskets is used in Pipe connections

