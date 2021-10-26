Gasket Manufacturers, Suppliers, & Stockists in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — A Gasket is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression, it is a deformable material that is used to create a static seal and maintain that seal under various operating conditions in a mechanical assembly.

Gasco INC. is one of the leading and Certified manufacturer, supplier of gaskets, O Ring, Seal Ring, & Gland Packings in India for industrial usage that works even in the most stringent conditions. 

Gasco INC  is known for their brilliant performance in several industries.

Our great scope of gaskets, O rings, Seal Rings, & Gland Packings are only intended for substance ventures, steel manufacturing plants, shipbuilding industry, Paper Industry, Chemical Industry, Fabrication Industry, and so on.

Gasket Specification, Grades, Sizes & Materials

Type of Gasket ASME B16.20 Spiral Wound Gasket manufacturer, EN 1514-2 Spiral Wound Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Type R Ring Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Metal Jacketed Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.21 Non-Metallic Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Ring Type Joint Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Camprofile Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.20 Grooved Gasket manufacturer, ASME B16.21 Rubber Gasket manufacturer.
Gasket Sizes Gaskets are available from 1/2 NB – 24 NB
Gasket Standards ASME B16.20 Gaskets, ASME B16.21 Gaskets
ASME B16.20 Stainless Steel Gaskets Stainless Steel 304 Gasket, Stainless Steel 316 Gasket, Stainless Steel 347 Gasket, Stainless Steel 410
Other Materials Low Carbon Steel Gasket, Carbon steel Gasket, 4 – 6% Chrome 1/2% Moly Gaskets, 20Cb-3(Alloy 20 Gasket), Hastelloy B2 Gasket, Hastelloy C276 Gasket, Incoloy 800 Gasket, Inconel 600 Gasket, Inconel X750 Gasket, Monel 400 Gasket, Nickel 200 Gasket, Titanium Gasket
Outside Diameter The gasket outside diameter tolerance for NPS 1⁄2 through NPS 8 is ±0.8 mm; for NPS 10 through NPS 24, +1.5 mm, −0.8 mm.
Inside Diameter The gasket inside diameter tolerance for NPS 1⁄2 through NPS 8 is ±0.4 mm; for NPS 10 through NPS 24, ±0.8 mm.
Thickness The gasket thickness tolerance is ±0.13 mm measured across the metallic portion of the gasket, not including the filler, which may protrude slightly beyond the metal.
Test Certificate Manufacturer Test Certification En 3.1 and 3.2, IBR Test Certificate

 

Application And Uses Of Gasket

Gasco INC is one of the leading Gaskets Manufacturers, Suppliers, & Stockists in India. Gaskets are used in the building and construction industries, the petrochemical industry, the oil and gas industry, and the chemical industry.

  • Gaskets is used in Process industry
  • Gaskets is used in Petrochemical industry
  • Gaskets is used in Chemical industry
  • Gaskets is used in Pharmaceutical industry
  • Gaskets is used in Pulp and paper industry
  • Gaskets is used in Food and beverage industry
  • Gaskets is used in Sugar industry
  • Gaskets is used in Flange connections
  • Gaskets is used in Pipe connections

Website – https://gascogaskets.com

Product page – https://gascogaskets.com/gaskets-manufacturers-india/

Address – GASCO INC Office No 03B, Ground Floor Niranjan Niwas, Plot No 8 Dubhash Lane VP Road Mumbai 400004, Maharashtra, India.

Email – gascogaskets@gmail.com

