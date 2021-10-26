Leading fashion start-up Veirdo partners with IIT Kharagpur’s largest student body to promote entrepreneurial spirit

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Veirdo, one of India’s leading online fashion brands, announces its partnership with IIT Kharagpur’s entrepreneurship cell, which is reputed as the largest student-led organization and has over 300 successfully incubated startups in less than 15 years of its inception. Veirdo is the campus ambassador for IIT Kharagpur’s entrepreneurship awareness drive and local start ups meet. The cell’s entrepreneurship awareness drive is the largest pan-India gathering of venture capitalists, angel investors, new-age entrepreneurs that offers students the opportunity to explore and embrace the entrepreneurs’ ecosystem in greater detail. The local startups’ meet at IIT Kharagpur, which is highly curated, is an invite-only opportunity to bring together renowned angel investors, venture capitalists, influencers, as well as early-stage and Alpha-stage incubated startups.

The company is directly involved with 27,000+ students from 140+ institutions in 25+ locations, and is associated with over 200 corporate delegations, and 800 entrepreneurs across India, through its role as campus ambassador. This partnership is to encourage the spirit of innovation among the 27,000 plus aspiring young entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurship drive is aimed to provide the next-gen business enthusiasts with all the assistance they require for setting up a start up, along with training, mentorship, incubation, patenting, and necessary financing.

Veirdo itself is a recognized fashion brand, popularly known for adopting initiatives and delivering the finest of the fashion industry to today’s online shoppers. The start up has been progressively reaching for newer heights while collaborating with those with the same common vision of building and providing platforms for fresh creativity to flourish. It is currently one of the country’s trendiest fashion start-ups, renowned for its quality, diversity, and value for money, all while continuing to create unique consumer experiences.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Dhaval Ahir, Co-Founder of Veirdo stated, “At Veirdo, we have continually strived to push the boundaries on innovation, to offer something new to customers everywhere. As a successful fashion start up, it gives us great pleasure to partner with some of India’s brightest minds and be a part of events that are all about encouraging start ups and giving the right platform to the next generation of new age entrepreneurs. This partnership with IIT Kharagpur’s entrepreneurship cell is symbolic of Veirdo’s continued belief in being different, and offering something unique to the world. ”

About Veirdo:

Founded in September 2016 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Veirdo is one of the fastest growing Indian startup brands in the fashion ecommerce space. Veirdo was founded by Mr. Amardeep Jadeja, Mr. Piyush Ganatra and Mr. Dhaval Ahir. Veirdo proceeded to create a women’s fashion line, called Juneberry, in April 2019. As of 31st March 2021, the brand has successfully served 2.5 million customers and is quickly expanding to become synonymous with all things fashionable by the hour! It is a crowd favorite on Amazon & Flipkart in both men and women apparel category, renowned for its design, variety, and value for money, all while continuing to create unforgettable customer experiences.