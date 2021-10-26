ACDSee has released the latest edition of their flagship software, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022

Victoria, Canada, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Today, ACD Systems International launches the 2022 edition of their flagship software, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022. Featuring two brand new modes, Media mode and People mode, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022 complements an already robust array of Digital Asset Management and Layer Editing modes. To continue elevating the creative possibilities for photographers of all levels, numerous updates are included in Ultimate 2022.

“Photo Studio Ultimate 2022 is your ticket to a future where Artificial Intelligence will help elevate your vision.”

– Frank Lin COO & CTO

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022 will go on sale September 22, 2021. Photographers of all levels are encouraged to advance their craft by taking advantage of this important release.

Top Features:

Two new modes: Media mode for streamlined digital asset management, and People mode for AI-powered facial recognition.

New Selection Tools: Incredibly versatile selection tools use channels and filters for a greater degree of precision.

Improved Pixel Targeting: Added color wheel improves functionality for surgical, pixel-based selections.

Brush-on Noise Reduction: Noise reduction can be applied via the Develop mode brush.

ACDSee has a loyal following for its Photo Studio products. ACDSee Photo Studio with its superior Digital Asset Manager have been an industry leader for decades. The Ultimate 2022 edition is proud to carry on this tradition by continuing to capitalize on the success of some of their most loved features, including:

Light EQ

Frequency Separation

Path text

Pixel Targeting

Color Wheels

Tone Wheels

Liquify Tool

and more

Availability:

September 22, 2021

About ACD Systems International:

ACD Systems is one of the largest independent digital image editing and management companies in the world. Founded in 1993, ACD Systems revolutionized the relationship between analog and digital information. The company’s products include ACDSee Ultimate, ACDSee Professional, ACDSee Home, ACDSee Photo Editor, ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac, and Luxea Video Editor. ACD Systems’ customers include General Motors, Caterpillar, Boeing, NASA, CNN, and other leading organizations.

Media Contacts:

Corey Coulson

Digital Glue

corey@digitalglue.agency

Warren Recker

ACD Systems International Inc.

wrecker@acdsystems.com