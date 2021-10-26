Wild by Instinct Starts Free Shipping on Orders of Vape Supplies

California, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Reportedly, it only takes 18 days for any new habit to form, and getting rid of it can take days, years, and even longer. Cigarette smoking is one of the many bad habits that people struggle to quit.

It’s hard to quit smoking, even after reading several times in commercials, on TV and on the Internet that “cigarette smoking is injurious to health”.

Therefore, Wild By Instinct comes with Electronic Cigarette Australia, a safety device to support smoking cessation. E-cigarettes satisfy the user by imitating smoking rituals and reducing tobacco consumption.

The company sells vape juice and electronic cigarettes to help smokers quit flammable cigarettes. They manufacture an aerosol vaporization system with the latest technologies to encourage smokers to quit cigarette smoking.

The main goal is to wean adult smokers away from flammable cigarettes, reduce their use, and begin using electronic cigarettes that anyone can buy with a prescription from online stores or select chemists.

Wild By Instinct knows the demand for this type of vape supply around the world. And thus, they’ve started freeing up online shipping on all orders above $200 from the store.

In addition, the company launched a WILD Vape Starter Kit for Australian customers priced at $35.95. Kit includes 1 x WILD Blue device, 2 x 1ml Cool Mint Pods and 2 x 1ml Tropical Pods to fit the budget.

All products are designed in California USA with the aim of producing the safest e-cigarettes and promoting the safest environment. The company ensures that all products meet Australian TGO 110 standards and are safe to consume.

It can be said that Wild Buy Instinct is a suitable store to purchase liquid pods that meet what the user wants and how they want to deal with the purposes of harm reduction.

Considering the continued growth in demand for electronic cigarettes and vape liquids, the company encourages smokers to leverage free shipping on orders over $200.

Anyone who wants to quit smoking should try the Wild Starter Kit.