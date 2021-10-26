Kapoor Plastics is an Eminent Supplier of Polycarbonate Roofing Sheets

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — There in the business of polycarbonate sheets, PVC foam board sheets and acrylic sheets for over four decades now, Kapoor Plastics is a popular and trusted name in the industry. It is proud to be associated with some of the leading companies, including Sabic Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers Company Ltd. (G.S.F.C.), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. and Asiapoly. Kapoor Plastics has over 5000 satisfied companies across India and more than 2000 reliable traders in the satellite market.

The spokesperson of Kapoor Plastics in an interview stated, “We at Kapoor Plastics have been consistently fulfilling diverse requirements of our esteemed clientele with our wide range of products that comply with world-class quality standards. In addition to this, we have set benchmarks in terms of following ethical business practices and carrying out transparent business dealings. As a result, our enterprise has earned enormous trust and support of our national and international clients.”

Kapoor Plastics supplies a complete range of polycarbonate roofing sheets, which includes solid/compact sheets, multiwall sheets, mar/scratch resistant sheets, embossed/textured sheets and polycarbonate films. Kapoor Plastics also is a one-stop shop of A-CAST, G.S.F.C. acrylics sheets and EX-CEL PVC/foam board for interior decoration and advertising materials. The company also specialises in providing effective networking for Turn-key solutions for skylights and atria, which includes fixing, fabrication and erection of polycarbonate sheets as per designs provided by architects and consultants.

The spokesperson added, “We have professional support staff that gains comprehensive insights into exact client requirements and then creates a plan to fulfil those requirements while exceeding expectations. Moreover, our timely deliveries have helped us in establishing a wide network of clients based across different parts of the world. We own a 70000 square feet warehouse wherein we stock polycarbonate roofing sheets and other products and deliver them as and when required.”

For any queries or orders related to polycarbonate sheet roofing, people can contact the responsible and experienced team of Kapoor Plastics. The stock is upgraded regularly to offer the latest variant to meet changing client requirements. Whether the concern is roofing, partition, canopies and walkways, skylights, etc. in commercial and residential buildings or one is concerned about the high cost of covering greenhouses, Kapoor Plastics can offer the perfect polycarbonate sheets solution.

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics is a leading supplier of polycarbonate plastic roofing sheets, acrylic sheets and PVC foam board sheets. Every product supplied by the company speaks volumes of quality and cost-efficacy.

Contact Information:

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,

Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055

Phone: 9811073913, 9312289026, 011-23550566, 9999440446

Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com

Website: http://www.kapoorplastics.com