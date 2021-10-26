Vabeen Launches Disposable Vape Pens FLEX & FLEX NANO

California, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

VABEEN is an emerging e-cigarette brand committed to the innovation and development of the vaping technology and vape devices. After day-and-night research and work, VABEEN engineers develop a series of premium vape products. Today, Vabeen announced the release of two disposable vape pens, FLEX and FLEX NANO. The two vape pens feature different size in e-liquid capacity, are designed to meet the different demand for disposable vapes.

The Disposable FLEX is slim and sleek disposable vape pen with soft mouthpiece. It comes with ten nice e-liquid flavors to cater global consumers. They are Aloe Grape, Sour Apple, Honeydew Punch, Menthol and Strawberry & Banana, etc. The FLEX holds 4ml of 5% nicotine e-liquid and houses a 700mAh built-in battery, which will last for around 1000 puffs. The vape pen looks and feels like a cigarette, along with a built-in filter, which can filter e-juice and condensate, prevent them from being inhaled into mouth, creating a purer and more secure vaping experience. It is made from stainless steel, designed with gradient colors, presenting a stunning look.

Adopting upgraded organic cotton coil technology instead of ceramic coil, the vape pen FLEX can maximize your vaping enjoyment, with the vaping efficiency effectively increased, delivering optimal vapor volume and taste. Engineered to improve the vaping experience, it utilizes the strong absorption of organic cotton to help prevent e-liquid leakages and condensation. It’s also bolstered with built-in eco-friendly PC tube to isolate e-liquid from metal body to avoid secondary chemical reactions and ensure safety.

FLEX NANO features the same exterior and technology standards as the FLEX but shorter than it. The disposable vapes feature 2.5ml of nicotine e-liquid and grade A 400mAh battery. Each FLEX NANO will last you up to 500 puffs. The FLEX Series are the easiest-to-use vape devices in Vabeen, perfect for new vapers or veteran vapers. They are non-refillable and non-rechargeable, and once the e-liquid tank is empty, just replace it with a new one.

“Vabeen is primarily founded to provide ultimate vaping experience to adult smokers and vapers through high-quality and safe offerings, coupled with new vaporizing technology, new appearance design, and new taste experience ”, said Johnathan, the director of Vabeen brand department.

More About Vabeen

VABEEN is a premium e-cigarette brand, specializing in the research and development of cutting-edge vaping technology and products. It attaches great importance to sensory experience of products. Based on the vaping habit, requirements and experience of users, our experts has carefully designed VABEEN products in a scientific way to satisfy the taste needs of different people. All products Vabeen sold have been approved by FCC, CE, RoHS certificates, and so on.