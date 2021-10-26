Now introducing Lily Ann Cabinets Referral Program!

Adrian, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — You will now be able to share your unique referral link with friends and family to earn money, or complete simple activities to redeem even more points. Simply create an account with Lily Ann Cabinets, then your points earned will appear in the bottom left corner of your screen.

With this unique referral program, you are able to save up additional points by doing a list of optional, simple steps. By completing the steps, you earn a certain amount of points and are then able to apply those points towards numerous different amounts of discounts on Lily Ann Cabinets products.

The simple ways you can start earning points include referring others to Lily Ann Cabinets, making product purchases, sharing on socials like Facebook, and posting reviews of products. For product purchases, each dollar spent adds one more point to your rewards, therefore the more you buy, the more you will save in the long run. After completing some of these activities, you will be able to choose from a number of different rewards. Some of these rewards include a $75 gift card and a $150 gift card that can be used on any of Lily Ann Cabinets products.

At Lily Ann Cabinets, we want to give everyone the opportunity to have an amazing, high-quality, stylish kitchen cabinet or bathroom space. With the new referral program, the items needed to achieve this will be even more affordable.

Join today to get a complimentary 500 points to start!