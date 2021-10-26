Can Addiction be passed on to next-generation via heredity?

Florida, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Everyone understands what addiction is, but it can be difficult to pinpoint the origins of this condition. Is it brought on by stress? Is it a genetic disorder with profound roots? Or does substance misuse appear out of nowhere? Continue reading to find out if addiction may be passed down via the family tree.

Addiction is a chronic brain disorder that requires tremendous courage and desire to overcome. Because this condition affects the brain’s reward system, illicit substances such as cocaine or alcohol will hyper-activate the mind’s many reward centres.

Hereditary and genetic variables are responsible for around 50-75 per cent of the causes of substance abuse and addiction. Addictive behaviours may be more prevalent in people who have particular genes or inherited effects.

Here are some inherited and genetic factors that influence addiction:

Addictions are more common in people who have a smaller amygdala.

Certain genes play an important role in substance misuse. Those who lack a serotonin receptor gene, for example, are more likely to develop an addiction to alcohol or cocaine.

Individuals who have experienced addiction disorders in their parents or grandparents are more likely to acquire addictive tendencies.

Individuals with numerous addiction-related genes are more prone to develop drug addiction.

While there are many inherited causes for addiction, there are also several environmental elements that may lead to dependence.

Surrounding Factors affecting Addiction:

Those who are affected by tragedy or who are exposed to addiction at a young age are more prone to have substance misuse problems later in life. Growing up in a home with drug users, having a mental illness, losing a loved one, being fired from a job, and stress-related triggers are all environmental variables that could lead to addiction.

Finally, both environmental and inherited variables influence substance abuse diseases. Hereditary influences, on the other hand, have a higher risk of producing addiction.

Prevention of hereditary addiction:

Because hereditary factors do play a part in addiction, those who have a family member who is addicted are more prone to acquire a substance misuse problem. Even if you are susceptible to addiction, there are techniques to avoid or prevent it.

To begin, you must be aware of your addictive tendencies. If you understand the origins and symptoms of substance misuse, you will be better equipped to recognise addictive behaviours in yourself. Identify all of your potential triggers and do your best to avoid them.

Other measures to avoid addiction include maintaining good mental health, practising self-care, and staying physically active.

Addiction, on the other hand, cannot always be avoided. However, if addiction develops for genetic or other causes, there are ways to halt it. Detox, which should be provided by a professional in a medical centre or rehabilitation facility, is usually the first step on the road to sobriety.

After detox, persons suffering from addiction can continue their recovery by participating in inpatient/outpatient treatment, one-on-one or family therapy, and support groups.