Meet the Largest Timber Supplier in Africa!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a construction company who is in need of a new supplier of timber? Maybe you are a contractor who needs specific, exotic cuts of wood or, maybe, you are an individual who is searching for that perfect piece of wood but are not sure which one will work best? Well, have no fear because we are about to introduce to you the largest timber supplier in Africa – Rare Woods.

Rare Woods is a family run business that was founded all the way back in 1982! They were started with one intention in mind – to offer the South African market a far greater range of imported as well as local timber that it had not previously had access to.

Over the many years of operation, Rare Woods have grown to the point where they now have a range of around 150 different species of timber! Their stockholding net worth is around R150 million. In addition to this, the company has several other unique selling points, such as infrastructure of warehouses, vehicles, machinery and of course their highly skilled and knowledgeable staff members.

The company has experience with supplying timber as well as expertise to a diverse spectrum of customers which includes furniture manufacturers, joiners, architects, interior decorators, homeowners, construction jobs and so much more!

Aside from supplying Africa with timber, the company also offers a wide range of wood related services. Rare Woods offer services such as machining for rough sawn timber, timber cladding and screens services, decking and structural services as well as wooden flooring. Their facilities offer convenient and valuable services to all manners of wood-lovers: large showrooms with samples and items on display, extensive racking systems for easy selection of specific woods, on-site machining facilities and even a dedicated off cuts and smaller pieces section.

If you would like to find out more about the company, browse through the various services and wood species that they have on offer or if you would like to speak to someone to find out more information about a specific cut, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.rarewoods.co.za/

About Rare Woods:

Rare Woods is a family run business that was started back in 1982 and has evolved into the largest timber supplier in the whole of Africa! They supply an extensive range of timber that includes Oak, Ash and Beech and reaches to exotic cuts such as Ebony, Ziricote and even the Rosewoods!

Contact:

4 Bertie Avenue, Epping Industria 2,

Cape Town, 7460, South Africa

Tel: +27 (21) 535 2004