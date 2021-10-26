The Leading Coworking, Shared Office Space Company

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a solo entrepreneur who is trying to get your start-up going? Maybe you are a freelancer who is looking for an office space that is not too expensive where you can get some work done, or, maybe, you are working from home and are needing to “feel” like you work in an office with all the office banter, buzz, and coffee. If this sounds like you, then you are in luck! Let me introduce to you Venture Workspace.

Venture Workspace is a Cape Town-based company that was founded from a passion for client service, as well as the need for a South African-owned and operated coworking and serviced office provider. The company opened their first space back in 2016 in Claremont. Growing from strength to strength, the company opened up their second location in 2019 and the following year they opened up their third branch in Somerset West.

The company uses a no-nonsense, client-focused approach to coworking, offering members a variety of tailor-made options that are based on flexibility, affordability, productivity, and community. With the revolution of work, as well as the move away from the traditional office, Venture Workspace is geared to assisting large businesses to streamline their operations and provide alternative working solutions. Additionally, they help start-ups and entrepreneurs with a professional platform to stringboard their businesses forward. There is no red tape, and no hidden costs so you can purely focus on what is important – growing your business.

They offer state of the art collaborative workspaces that include fully serviced, ready-to-use office spaces; the perfect venue for meetings and events; shared workspace solutions; as well as virtual offices where businesses and individuals can boost the credibility of their business with a prestigious address and call answering service.

If you would like to find out more information about the company, enquire about which location would be best suited for your job or if you would like to contact someone to enquire about pricing, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.ventureworkspace.co.za/

