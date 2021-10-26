Amerigo Scientific Launches PNGase F for Glycan Release

Hauppauge, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces PNGase F for life science researchers, which is suitable for release of all types (high-mannose, hybrid and complex) N-linked glycans from glycoproteins and glycopeptides. PNGase F will not remove oligosaccharides containing a(1-3) linked core fucose commonly found on plant glycoproteins.

PNGase F (Peptide N Glycosidase F) cleaves N-linked (asparagine-linked) oligosaccharides from glycoproteins. The enzyme deaminates asparagine to aspartic acid, leaving the oligosaccharides intact. Denaturation increases the rate of cleavage. Most native proteins can still be completely N-deglycosylated but incubation time must be increased. The enzyme will remain fully active under reaction conditions (37°C) for at least 96 hours. PNGase F will not remove oligosaccharides containing Alpha-(1,3)-linked core fucose commonly found on plant glycoprotein.

There are a number of alternative enzymes which can be used to remove N-glycans, most especially the Endo F family of enzymes and Endo H. These enzymes cleave between the two N-acetylglucosamine residues in the core of the oligosaccharide, generating a truncated sugar molecule with one N-acetylglucosamine residue remaining on the asparagine. This leaves a charged sugar which can assist in keeping proteins in solution that precipitate after deglycosylation with PNGase F which removes the oligosaccharide intact. Endo F1 cleaves high mannose and some hybrid type N-glycans. Endo F2 removes biantennary and high mannose (at a 40X reduced rate). Endo F3 releases triantennarry and fucosylated biantennary N-glycans. Endo H removes hybrid or high mannose glycans.

Amerigo Scientific offers a comprehensive collection of enzymes from global manufacturers covering all the core biological research areas. Enzymes are biological catalysts that regulate the rate of chemical reactions that proceed in organisms and play irreplaceable roles in signal transduction pathways and cell regulation pathways. And this newly released PNGase F is an extension of Amerigo Scientific’s enzymes product portfolio.

“We hope this PNGase F released for the scientific research community can help enable our customers to continue their life science studies and advance their research pace. For any of customers’ specific requirements, we ensure to provide them with cutting-edge solutions, products and efficient services. And we are proud to have a variety of talented and dedicated employees to help our customers to achieve their goals and gain more during the research process.” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

