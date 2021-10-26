Luxury homes for sale in Bella Charca

Bella Charca, TX, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Bella Charca is a highly-sought after gated community in Nolanville near Highway 190. If you are looking for superior homes in Bella Charca, consider checking out the options available at Flintrock Builders. The home builders specialize in custom-made luxury homes for every kind of budget and personal requirement.

About the Company

The company is a third-generation home builder and a multi-year Parade of Home winner. The home builder is known for its beautiful and uniquely-built duplexes. The builders are passionate about delivering the best services and a high level of responsiveness to their clients. They also have award-winning in-house architects and interior designers.

Luxury Homes for Sale

  • An online listing of the houses on sale is available on the company’s website with information pertaining to the size, price, availability, features, amenities offered and more
  • Check out recently listed luxury homes for sale on the company’s Facebook Page
  • You can get detailed information on any home of your choice by filling the inquiry form provided under each home’s description.
  • The luxury homes offered in Bella Charca are between 2300 and 3500 square feet
  • The homes feature modern inspired designs with beautiful parks and gated amenities
  • A variety of floor plans and elevation details are provided by the company
  • Some of the features provided in the homes are pull-out trash can storage, ceramic tile floors, built-in dishwashers, garbage disposal with switch, privacy fences (for duplexes), exterior-taped windows, upgraded lead plumbing, 3-year dimensional shingles, broom-finished concrete driveway, covered porches, elongated toilets, custom-built cabinets and more
  • If interested in any home, you can book a 3D walk-through with an expert at Flintrock Builders

Reasons for Choosing the Company

  • Years of experience
  • A dedicated team of professionals committed to providing quality and reliability
  • Homes equipped with modern features and amenities
  • Unmatched quality and craftsmanship
  • Convenience of online listing
  • 3D property tours
  • A comprehensive warranty program for the continuous satisfaction of clients

For more information about homes for sale in Bella Charca, you can visit Flintrock Builders at 105 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX, 76548 or check out its website at https://flintrockbuilders.com. You can also call at (254) 393-1412 or connect on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

