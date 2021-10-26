Marine Safety Equipment, EEBD, LSA products and FFA products

Sharjah, UAE, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — We offer a wide range of Marine Safety Equipment, LSA and FFA products include Liferafts, Fire Hoses etc to assist your needs for safer marine operations. An Emergency Escape Breathing Device(EEBD), is life saving appliance which is used for escaping. Marine Safety Equipment Singapore.

Techno Fibre offers a wide range of LSA and FFA products to assist your needs for safer marine operations.

  • Liferafts, Cradles and Hydrostatic Release Units
  • Food, Water and First Aid Kits for Liferafts
  • Immersion Suits and Rescue Stretcher
  • Fire Extinguishers Portable and Non Portable
  • Breathing Apparatus and EEBD
  • Fire Hoses, Couplings, Nozzels and Hydrant Valves
  • Lifejackets, Work Vests and Lifejacket Lights
  • Inflatable Lifejackets and Accessories
  • Rope Ladders, Pilot Ladders, Embarkation Ladders.

Contact us
Technofibre Middle East Marine Services FZE
Office No. Q4-071, Saif Zone,
Sharjah, UAE
+971 6 557 9225
+971 50 7868975
enquiry@technofibredubai.com
https://www.technofibre.com/

