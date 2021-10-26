Seafood Options – Seafood Delivery London

London, UK, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Seafood continues to be popular as people in the U.K. demand simple, nutritious food options. The advantages of eating fish and other seafood are not a mystery—with governments worldwide recognizing seafood as a vital component of a balanced diet. Aside from the health benefits, seafood lovers appreciate the simplicity of preparation, flexibility, and savoury flavour that seafood brings to the table (quite literally!). These characteristics make seafood a perfect complement to your weekly meal plans. We offer seafood delivery london wide and throughout the UK.

Where to Buy Fresh Seafood?

Fresh fish is available at seafood markets and other outlets, often within hours of being caught. Surprisingly, you can get exceptionally fresh seafood through an online seafood store like Seafood Direct. Products are instantly cleaned and prepped for cooking before being rushed to the buyer and packed in dry ice to refrigerate the product during delivery. Shellfish and molluscs, fish, lobster, smoked fish and crabs are among the most popular seafood you can order online from Seafood Direct.

Frozen, Smoked and Canned Seafood

When it comes to seafood, frozen products are an excellent choice. Frozen fish and shellfish can be found in seafood markets and an online seafood store like ours. Typically, frozen fish is caught, processed, and flash-frozen at sea. Other species are iced and rushed to port before being flash-frozen and sent to stores. Frozen fish in vacuum packaging or coated with an ice coating is particularly appealing to gourmet chefs.

Another delectable delicacy that is widely available is smoked and dried fish. Smoking enhances flavour, concentrates vital omega-3 fatty acids, and extends the shelf life of fish. The product is protected by vacuum packaging, which removes the need for refrigeration. Smoked items such as wild salmon, char, cod, haddock, saithe, mackerel, herring, dogfish, and other fish species are among the most sought after and respected seafood main courses. Standard smoked products can be bought in most retail outlets, although gourmet products can be found in specialist shops or online seafood stores.

Surprisingly, canned seafood can be of excellent quality. Canned seafood does not require refrigeration and can be stored for months or even years. Everyone is familiar with canned tuna, but many other canned seafood products are available, many of which are delicious, nutritious, and easy to cook. Canned fish and other seafood are available in various sizes, ranging from large to single-serving travel containers. Tuna, salmon, anchovies, sardines, herring, and other well-known fish are among the most popular canned fish species. Crabmeat, lobster meat, oysters, clams, mussels, cockles, cold water shrimp, and other shellfish are also available in canned form. Non-traditional packaging is also available, with foil pouches being a popular choice among customers.

With so many options, it is now easier than ever to enjoy fresh seafood at home. There is something for every occasion, diet, and price range: fresh lobsters, smoked salmon, or canned chowders.

With so many options, it is now easier than ever to enjoy fresh seafood at home. There is something for every occasion, diet, and price range: fresh lobsters, smoked salmon, or canned chowders.