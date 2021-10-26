Brand X Huaraches Introduces Installment Options for Buying Huaraches

Oakland, CA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Huaraches were once traditional sandals worn by Mexican farmers and have become popular summer sandals in the USA and beyond. But getting a pair of genuine huaraches is not easy. Brand X Huaraches, a premier huaraches maker, intends to make them more available with their installment payment option. Individuals can buy huaraches sandals and pay later in easy installments.

“Different qualities of huaraches are sold globally, and getting the best quality huaraches can be costly. Many end up buying synthetic huaraches that don’t last long. Buying handmade huaraches can cost a little more, but it can last more than 30 summers. At Brand X Huaraches, we produce premium huaraches that are durable. Joining with Afterpay, we also provide installment options. This feature lets our customers buy a pair of high-quality huaraches and pay later,” says the spokesperson for Brand X Huaraches.

All the huaraches sandals manufactured by Brand X Huaraches are designed in California and handmade by Mexican artisans. They use vegetable-tanned leather that makes the footwear strong and comfortable.

“Many customers wonder why our huaraches are a little more expensive than others. It is because we only use high-quality materials to make our huarache sandals. We ship our premium summer footwear to over 63 countries. Our intricate weaving pattern makes the huaraches extremely flexible and allows more airflow around the feet. A vegetable-tanned, leather-lined insole offers extra comfort and durability,” says the expert at Brand X Huaraches.

The starting price of a pair of huaraches is $125, which can be paid for in four installments. Apart from selling stunning huaraches, Brand X Huaraches also sells handbags made from the same high-quality leather.

