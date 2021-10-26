Benefits and Applications of Stainless Steel Flanges

Stainless Steel Flanges:

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless Steel Flanges are made from a variety of stainless steel materials. Stainless steel is available in a number of grades, each with its own structure and mechanical properties. Sanjay Metal India is a leading Stainless Steel Flanges manufacturer in India. Stainless Steel Socket Weld Flanges are easy to inspect, wash, and modify. Flanges made of Ansi 150 stainless steel are normally circular in form. Square and Rectangular Stainless Steel Slip On Flanges, on the other hand, can be made and customized. Stainless Steel Flange is used to close a pipeline in these industries. The blind flange can be permanently fixed with welding or temporarily fixed with bolting for easy repair and removal. Flanges with nominal bore sizes ranging from 12 inches to 48 inches are available in a range of sizes.

Stainless Steel Flanges are welded neck raised face flanges. These flanges are supported by the welded collar, which keeps the pipes in place when welding. The raised face allows for optimum welding connection as well as bolt and nut space. Flanges come in a variety of styles and standards, including the Stainless Steel Threaded Pipe Flange, which is known for its reliability, corrosion resistance, and consistency. Different types of Stainless Steel Flanges including Stainless Steel Slip-on Flanges, Stainless Steel Blind Flanges, Stainless Steel Socket Weld Flanges, Stainless Steel Threaded Flanges, Stainless Steel Weld Neck Flanges, and more.

Stainless Steel Flanges: Benefits and Applications

ASTM A182 SS Pipe Flange uses in Paper Mills

SA182 Stainless Steel Weld Neck Flange uses in Expansion joints

ASME SA182 SS Slip On Flange uses in Bellows

ANSI B16.5 Stainless Steel Blind Pipe Flange uses in Chemical Industries

ASME SA182 SS Forged Flange uses in Heating Element Tubing

JIS B2220 SS Long WNRF Flanges uses in Heat Exchangers

DIN SS Pipe Flange uses in High-Temperature Mineral Processing

JIS SS Socket Weld Flange uses in Spiral Welded tube for burner pipes and flues

Stainless Steel Flanges Uses:

Flanges are used to connect pipes with each other, to valves, to fittings, and to specialty items such as strainers and pressure vessels. A cover plate can be connected to create a “blind flange”. Flanges are joined by bolting, and sealing is often completed with the use of gaskets or other methods.

Most Selling SS Flange Types

