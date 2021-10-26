The Independent Recycling Company You Need to Know About

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you an individual who is looking for a reliable company to come and collect your recycling every week? Maybe you are a business who produces a lot of recycling and want to make sure that it gets to the right place to be reused, or, maybe, you are in need of a reputable transportation and logistics company to help with deliveries. If any of these situations seem familiar, then let us introduce you to a company called Wykco Group!

Since the industrial revolution, raw materials have been converted, consumed, and disposed of, without any environmental foresight or accountability. That is where Wykco Group comes in. Wykco Group has grown into a formidable national company. They are at the forefront of a new generation of smarter and greener business and are trying to create a cleaner and more efficient business model that will be based on a broader and more holistic assessment of production, distribution, and disposal.

Father and son duo, Nick and Nico, have grown the business into being one of the largest independent recycling companies in the country! The company has seen immense growth over the last three decades and now they are able to offer a host of services that includes recycling, manufacturing, as well as a logistics division who are all committed to sustainable environmental practices, plus they each have their own companies, reach, and specialisations. Unlike other companies, Wykco Group has a procedure whereby they consider all of their production inputs as well as their consequences throughout the entire raw materials life cycle. Due to this, there is a synergy that is created between the various departments within the group, which adds to the company’s overall efficiency, running of operations, as well as their ability to provide exceptional quality.

If you would like to know more about the company, read through the different services that they have on offer, or if you would like to get in contact with someone to ask some further questions, please do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.wykcogroup.co.za/

About Wykco Group

Started back in 1983 by Nick Van Wyk as Cape Waste, Wykco Group now has three different operating divisions, namely – Recycling, Plastics, and Transportation – each of which have their own companies, reach and specifications. They are currently one of the largest independent recycling operations in the country.