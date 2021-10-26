Application and Uses of High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes

Posted on 2021-10-26 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes Manufacturers, Suppliers in Mumbai, India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Nova Steel Corporation is the leading High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes Manufacturers in India. Our High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes are exclusively designed for steel factories, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems, chemical industries, shipping/shipment industries, etc. High Nickel Alloy Pipes are available in all sizes and grades and according to the client’s requirements. High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes have an excellent surface finish and are known best for their high tensile strength and sturdiness.

 

High Nickel Alloy Pipes and Tubes Material, Grades & Specifications

  • Standard- ASTM, ASME
  • Dimensions- ASTM, ASME, API
  • Size- 1/8” NB to 30” NB
  • Schedule/ thickness- SCH 40, SCH 80, SCH 160, SCH XS, SCH XXS, all schedules, thickness up to 12 mm
  • Outer diameter- 100 mm to 6000 mm
  • Wall thickness- 2.0 mm to 14 mm
  • End type- plain end, beveled end, treated with plastic cap ending
  • Form- rectangular, square, hydraulic, round, etc
  • Length- single random, double random, custom sizes, up to 12 mm thick
  • Material grade- nickel alloy 200- UNS N02200, nickel alloy 201- N02201

High Nickel Alloy High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes Uses & Applications

High Nickel Alloy High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of High Nickel Alloy High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes-

  • Transporting Materials: such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.
  • Automotive Industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.
  • Sewerage Systems: industrial water lines and water mains. Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.
  • Construction Industries: structural applications and scaffolding.
  • Homes and Buildings: supply and exhaust piping, water pipes, and curtain rods.

 

For more details visit – High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes Manufacturer in India 

Also Check Out – MS sheet weight chart

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution