APPLICATION AND USES OF BALL VALVES.

Ball Valves Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter in Mumbai, India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd is a top High Quality Ball Valves Manufacturers in India. In India, ball valves are made in accordance with international ASTM ANSI, ASTM API, and ASTM DIN standards. Send us an email for quick and easy quotes at factory prices. Ball Valves come in six different types, which we make and offer.

What are Ball Valves?

A Ball Valve is a kind of quarter-turn valve that control flow through a hollow, perforated, and rotating Ball. It is open when the ball’s hole is parallel to the flow and closed when the valve handle is pivoted 90 degrees. When the valve is open, the handle is flat in line with the flow, and when it is closed, it is perpendicular to it, allowing for easy visual confirmation of the valve’s status.

Types of Ball Valves.

Application and Uses of Ball Valve

KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd’s Ball valve’s ease of operation, repair, and adaptability lend it to extensive industrial use, withstanding pressures up to 1000 bar and temperatures up to 752 °F (400 °C), depending on design and raw materials used. Sizes typically range from 0.2 to 48 inches (0.5 cm to 121 cm).

Valve bodies are made of metal, plastic, or metal with a ceramic; floating balls are often chrome plated for durability.

In the cold climates, the sides can crack due to the expansion of ice forming. Some means of insulation or heat tape in this situation will usually prevent damage.

For more info visit: Ball Valves Manufacturers in India