Servo Gripper Pin-Point Analyses Of Market Competition Dynamics To Offer You A Competitive Edge 2030

Servo Gripper Market: Segmentation

The global servo gripper market can be segmented on the basis of product type, design, gripping force, application and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

2 jaw

3 jaw

Special servo grippers

On the basis of design, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Parallel servo grippers

Angular servo grippers

On the basis of gripping force, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Less than 10 N

11 – 20 N

21 – 50 N

51 – 100 N

More than 100 N

On the basis of application, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Logistic

Industrial

Lab automation

On the basis of end use, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Power generation Industry

Others

Servo Gripper Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global servo gripper market are:

Effecto Group SpA

T.M. Präzisionstechnik GmbH

EZ-Robot Inc.

PHD Inc

Toyo Automation Co., Ltd.

Scott

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Zimmer Group

Festo Group

SMC Corporation of America

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

