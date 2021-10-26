Epoxy Coating Exporter, Stainless Steel Epoxy Coating Supplier, Carbon Steel Epoxy Coating Supplier, Epoxy Coating Suppliers in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Epoxy coatings are made up of two components: epoxy resin and polyamine hardener (also known as a catalyst). When the resin and hardener are mixed, a chemical reaction occurs, resulting in cross-linking of the elements as they cure. When the epoxy coating has fully set, the outcome is a tough, stiff plastic coating with a variety of mechanical properties. New Era Pipes & Fittings is one of best Epoxy Coating Supplier for Steel in India

New Era Pipes & Fittings is the leading Epoxy Coating supplier in India. Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coating is a thinly coated epoxy-resin powder coating applied by specialised electrostatic spraying that is used as a standard in industries where steel substrate protection is required when it is exposed to extreme conditions such as a wide temperature range up to 85°C in dry stipulations and harsh chemicals to prevent corrosion. This exterior coating protects not only against corrosion and chemicals, but also against UV radiation. It also has a low moisture permeability. We are also known as a leading manufacturer of forged fittings. We also deal with Buttweld Fittings, Forged Fittings, Round Bar, Pipes & Tubes.

Types of Epoxy Coating