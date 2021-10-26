FEATURES PURE COPPER EARTHING ELECTRODE MANUFACTURER

Pure Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturer and Supplier in India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Veraizen Earthing are leading Pure Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturers and Suppliers in Mumbai, India. Pure Copper Earthing Electrode is comprised of 99.9% pure electrolytic copper. It is corrosion resistant to a high degree. It is used when higher conductivity and corrosion resistance are desired. This uses pressurised Crystalline Conductive Compounds to give maximum conductivity and to tolerate any leakage current. Our prestigious clients can choose from a variety of Pure Copper Earthing Electrode choices, which are widely used in a variety of goods.

Pure Copper Electrode Specification.

  • Pipe Dia(mm): 14.2, 17.2
  • Inner Strip Dia(mm): 25×3.
  • Length(mm): 1000, 2000 & 3000
  • Terminal: 35×6, 50×6.

Features of Pure Copper Earthing Electrode:

  • Pure copper electrode for joining and build-up.
  • Smooth arc characteristics allow easy joining of copper.
  • Weld metal is extremely dense.
  • High purity of weld metal allows for joining dissimilar grades of copper.
  • Optimum Economic Efficiency
  • High Corrosion Resistant
  • Very High Tensile Strength
  • Extendable
  • Aggressive Soil Applications (eg high salt)
  • Most reliable and quality Earthing Electrode
  • Safe to use and high performing gamut

