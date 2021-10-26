Key Emerging Trends in Dynamic Positioning Systems Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Dynamic Positioning Systems Market by Equipment type (Class 1, class 2, class 3), Application (Bulk Carrier, Gas Tanker, Ferries, Cruise, Amphibious, Destroyer, Frigate), End use (OEM, Retrofit), Type, Sub-system, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, is estimated to be USD 6.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 10.7% from 2021 to 2026. Rise in offshore shipping industry and rise in naval based operations in military vessels are the major factors anticipated to boost the demand for marine batteries during the forecast period. The rise in seaborne trade across the globe, growing maritime tourism industry, and the development of autonomous vessels are the other factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the dynamic positioning system market.

Next generation dynamic positioning system segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the next generation segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment will majorly be driven by the rise and development in the autonomous vessels. Currently, there are countries in many regions who are working on project to bring autonomous vessels into the commercial market. The dynamic positioning systems is essential for autonomous vessels because of the minimalistic human intervention gives rise to higher chances of error that could lead to accidents. Hence, shipowners and OEM manufacturers are working on next generation dynamic positioning system for autonomous vessels. So, this will be the major factors to drive growth in this segment for the forecasted period.

Class 2 Dynamic Positioning segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By equipment type, the class 2 dynamic positioning system segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Class 2 dynamic positioning system are used in various types of vessels such as commercial vessels like passenger ferries, cargo ships, dredgers and others are the types of vessels in which class 2 dynamic positioning system is used. The class 2 dynamic positioning system is redundant hence a single fault in the active system will not cause the dynamic positioning system to fail.

Asia Pacific estimated to lead the dynamic positioning system market in 2020

The dynamic positioning system market is expected to witness substantial growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The growth of the shipbuilding industry in Asia Pacific is one of the most significant factors contributing to the demand for ships with increasing seaborne trade in the region. Increasing investments in offshore shipping industry and increasing recreational water activities in New Zealand are additional factors driving the growth of the dynamic positioning system market in Asia Pacific.

The dynamic positioning system market has been gaining traction over the past few years due to the presence of several established companies. Some of the major market players are Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric Company (US), Wartsila (Finland), Rolls Royce PLC. (UK), A.B Volvo (Sweden), Twin Disc (US), L3 Harris (US), Navis Engineering (Finland), Royal IHC (Netherlands), Marine Technologies LLC (US), Praxis Automation Technology (Netherlands), Norr Systems Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Moxa Inc. (Taiwan), Reygar (UK), Comex (France), Sonardyne (UK), Alphatron Marine (Netherlands), Undheim Systems (Norway), Wartsila Guidance Marine (UK), Thrustmaster of Texas (US), Xenta Systems (Italy), RH Marine (Netherlands), Raytheon Anschutz (Germany), Japan Radio Company Ltd. (Japan).

