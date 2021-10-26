Coronary Stent Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to the research report the Coronary Stents Market is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2021 from USD 7.16 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2021.

Major factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements, increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, rising burden of CAD, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rising geriatric population.

The report segments the Coronary Stent Market based on type, mode of delivery, material, end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents and bioabsorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the coronary stents market in 2016. This can primarily be attributed to the advantages of drug-eluting stents over bare-metal stents, such as lower risk of restenosis and other related complications.

Based on mode of delivery, the Coronary Stent Market is segmented into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. The balloon expandable stents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing research activities to improve this technology, high utilization of these stents, and growing regulatory approvals for balloon-expandable stents.

Prominent players in the coronary stent market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), TERUMO CORPORATION (Japan), STENTYS SA (France), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany).

Other players in the market include companies such as OrbusNeich (Hong Kong), Aachen Resonance GmbH (Germany), amg International GmbH (Germany), Arterial Remodeling Technologies (France), Bioabsorbable Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Devax, Inc. (U.S.), Elixir Medical Corporation (U.S.), Eurocor GmbH (Germany), Fortimedix B.V (Netherlands), InspireMD (U.S.), Medinol Ltd. (Israel), Micell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Reva Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), TriReme Medical Inc. (U.S.), Tryton Medical, Inc. (U.S.), eucatech AG (Germany), ICON Medical Corp. (U.S.), InSitu Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and XTENT, Inc. (U.S.).

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) is one of the key players in the coronary stents market. With robust product portfolio and large geographic presence, the company has managed to create its identity in the coronary stents market. The company focuses on continuous product developments to maintain its leading position in the coronary stents market. For instance, in May 2015, the company received CE Mark approval for its Absorb GT1, a fully dissolving stent system.

Based on region, the Coronary Stent Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. Asia is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

