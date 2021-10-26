Carpet Cleaning Products Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Carpet Cleaning Products Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global carpet cleaning products market size is expected to register revenue of USD 2.0 Billion over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the need for improvement of the aesthetic looks across home and workplaces.

Time and cost-saving features required for carpet cleaning is anticipated to fuel the market demand across the globe. Also, external factors like increasing population, rising per capita income and rapid urbanization play a major role in market growth. Moreover, attractive packaging and various marketing strategies are being implemented by the manufacturers to boost the market growth in upcoming years.

The liquid carpet cleaning product segment held the largest market share of 30.7% across the global market. This can be attributed to the usage of carpet absorbents which can be used with and without water. The spray segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025 owing to features like less time consumption and no expertise.

The hotels & restaurants segment of application held the largest share of around 47.2% in 2018. This can be attributed to the rising number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes across the globe. The residential application segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the need for cleanliness and hygiene among the consumers.

North America held the largest share of around 51.8% in the global carpet cleaning products market due to the rising trend of carpet flooring across countries like the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the global market. Moreover, external factors like increasing population and rapid urbanization are paving way for market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The liquid product segment held the largest market share of 30.7% in 2018.

The hotels & restaurants segment of application held the largest share of around 47.2% across the global market.

The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

