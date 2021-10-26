Smart Plug Market Growth and Demand by Regions till 2028

Felton, California , USA, Oct 26 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Smart Plug Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Smart Plug Industry. Latest report on the global Smart Plug market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

Smart Plug Market Growth & Trends

The global smart plug market size is expected to reach USD 20.84 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.2% from 2021 to 2028. The rising popularity of smart homes, technological innovation in home automation, and consumers’ inclination toward a digitally comfortable lifestyle are expected to drive the market. Smart plug is gaining popularity as it offers several benefits such as monitoring and operating home appliances remotely and energy monitoring of individual devices, thus resulting in energy and cost savings. Technological advancement in the internet of things (IoT), innovative product launches, growing investment from major market players, and consumers’ willingness to buy smart home applications are expected to fuel the expansion of the market globally.

Consumers’ shift toward a comfortable lifestyle, increased awareness regarding energy savings, and advancement in the IoT framework are some of the factors that helped promote the use of smart plug remotely. These products help to reduce manual efforts and archive home automation by controlling devices like washing machines, TV, fridge, air conditioners, and security system through mobile applications remotely.

This product acts as a mediator between the power plug and any appliances per the consumers’ wish to plugin. At the basic level, it turns the device on and off, but when it is connected to the smart home platform, it becomes a very effective device. Home devices connected to smart plugs can control remotely through mobile devices and monitor energy consumption, leading to power saving and cost reduction.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the world to operate or function digitally, and smart plug is considered to be energy efficient as it saves the time of consumers by digitally automated tasks. COVID-19 brought a financial crisis, which led to the increased price sensitivity among the low- and middle-income consumer groups. This is increasing the adoption of smart plugs as they are low-cost and energy monitoring devices that help the consumers in reducing energy consumption by monitoring the appliances.

Some of the companies for Smart Plug market are:

Belkin International, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

EDIMAX Technology Co., Ltd.

Etekcity Corporation

Insteon

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SDI Technologies, Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ankuoo Electronics Inc.

ConnectSense

Xiaomi Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

