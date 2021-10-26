Laptop Carry Case Market Growth Rate, End Use Insights and Key Companies Profile, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Laptop Carry Case Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global laptop carry case market size is estimated to reach USD 2.35 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Increasing demand for lightweight bags that provide protection from damages is boosting market growth. Features such as GPS tracking, storage options, anti-theft protection, and power supply are projected to boost the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Samsonite International

ACCO Brand

Swissgear

Targus

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Fabrique

Thule Group AB

Sanwa Supply Inc.

Lenovo

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of laptop as an important streaming device is projected to surge the market growth. Additionally, growing awareness owing to the aesthetics of carry cases is also expected to propel the demand for the product. These bags and cases are designed with high technology and light fabric. Due to these features, laptop cases are gaining popularity. Carry case helps in preventing laptop from scratches, dust, damages, and moisture. Moreover, high fares for luggage especially in airline industry are positively impacting the demand for the product.

Furthermore, carry cases and bags are gaining high popularity owing to some features such as GPS tracking, storage options, anti-theft protection, and power supply. Thousands of youngsters are attracted to the products that offer smart storage and are advance in technology. Smart bags for laptops are also anticipated to foster market growth.

Several trends such as bring your own device (BYOD) is projected to drive the demand for product in the next few years. Corporate and business professionals choose multi storage and advanced bags for carrying their laptop. They are more attracted towards roller designed bags that offer more convenience. However, presence of counterfeit bags or cases is anticipated to restrain market growth.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

The offline channel segment dominated the laptop carry case market with largest share of 80.0% in the overall market. Offline channels are comprised of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other specialty stores. On the other hand, online channel is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Product Outlook:

Backpack

Messenger Bags

Sleeves

Briefcase

Rollers

Backpack segment held the largest share and it is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2019 to 2025. This product has high demand especially from working professionals and students. Backpacks are known to be casual and are used by the consumers at the time of travelling and trekking. Innovations in product designs such as GPS tracking, USB ports, lock systems, and charging points are fostering the demand for these bags.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share. The growth is attributed to high spending on electronic devices along with rising disposable income. Business and personal requirements are influencing consumers to buy the carrying cases for laptops.

The North American region is estimated to grow at a significant rate from 2019 to 2025. The growing population of working professionals along with rising in traveling activities is surging the market growth. Increasing use of laptops in the educational sector is anticipated to proliferate the demand for the product over the forecast period.

