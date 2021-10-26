Panchmukhi Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata: Renders Timely Patient Transfer

Kolkata, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Earlier people were unaware of the Air Ambulance service, so they had to go through a lot of trouble in an emergency. The role of the air ambulance service in transferring sick persons is crucial. Nowadays, patient repatriation becomes easy with the help of Panchmukhi Air Ambulance from Kolkata. It provides an easy transfer to critical patients within a short time and all medical amenities during the journey. We have experienced paramedics and trained nurses along with well-resourced charter aircraft. In the past few years, it transports so many critical patients across the cities. A few months ago, we got a call from a Bengali family where one of whose members was troubled by kidney failure and was admitted to the nearest hospital. As soon as the booking process was completed, we immediately prepared our aircraft and easily transferred the patients to the hospital in Mumbai. There is a dialysis machine arrangement inside the air ambulance to filter the blood and for maintaining the best possible health state of that patient.

Our Air Ambulance Services in Kolkata is very flexible for transferring people to their designated place. It has the best-listed medical gadgets like a nebulizer machine, oxygen cylinder, immobilizer, infusion pump, respiratory monitor, suction machine, heart rate monitor, patient loading system, ICU ventilator, and all facilities with the bed to bed service. All equipment is updated and well furnished to provide the proper monitor to the patients throughout the journey.

Panchmukhi Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati: Brilliant Medical Crew for Patient Commutation

There is a limited resource for the transfer of critical patients at the time of medical evacuation. Air Ambulance from Guwahati operating under Panchmukhi Air Ambulance is one of those that repatriate solemn patients with utmost care and vigilance. We provide the safest transfer of solemn patients at a very affordable cost and effortless supervision with the help of excellent paramedics and experienced doctors. We have superior quality medical tools for limiting discomfort during transportation. Once we were transferring a patient to Mumbai with the help of our air ambulance, but due to the trouble on the way, we had to land him in West Bengal and after a few days, we came to know that now he is better than before and his treatment is going on. It takes full care of any kind of patient during the journey and fulfills their every demand.

It has been serving patients in medical evacuation for years and has become even more experienced than before. Air Ambulance Services in Guwahati is available round the clock and serves this city with the highest effort. Due to having good telecom and technical departments, it has become the leading service provider in the country. It is available 24/7 hours for easy booking and then arranging aircraft swiftly.