Leave-In Conditioner Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2018–2028

Sales of leave-in conditioners were pegged at 34,550 tons in 2021, globally, as per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Growing perception of a healthy scalp being the key to shiny and lustrous hair is translating into high levels of consumer interest in scalp care products.

Consumers are becoming conscious about the health of their scalp and are showing interest in using hair care products that maintain the pH level of the scalp without damaging the roots and tips of the hair. This is convincing brands to target consumers who are concerned about damage caused by hair treatment offered by salon services. This is driving demand for leave -in conditioners for better scalp and hair care, across regions.

According to a recent Fact.MR report, demand for leave-in conditioners will close in on a valuation of over US$ 2.4 Bn in 2021, and is set to rise at a CAGR of around 3.3% through the end of 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Latin America market for leave-in conditioners is estimated to be valued at US$ 138.7 Mn in 2021, and register a value of US$ 191 Mn by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3%, due to expansion of retail chains, both physical and digital.

Europe will dominate the global leave-in conditioner market and is projected to top a value of US$ 860 Mn by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 2.6%, due to increase in the consumption of hair care products.

Strong production footprint of key market participants in China has made it hold the largest share of 41.2% in the East Asia market, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% to reach a value of US$ 190 Mn by 2031.

The leave-In conditioner market is segmented based on form, where the cream type holds a high share of 76.1%, and is set to witness a CAGR of 2.7% through 2031.

“With rise in need for damage-free hair treatment and styling, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards making hair care products with natural ingredients that result in smooth and shiny hair. Key players have adopted different marketing strategies that include acquisitions, product innovation, and new product launches to expand their presence and create a large customer base,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

