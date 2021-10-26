Pod Vapes Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2027

A recent study of Fact.MR estimates sales of pod vapes to reach 500 million units in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth of 18.5% over 2018. Growth of the pod vapes market can be attributed to the rising concerns about the adverse impact of smoking on health and availability of a multitude of flavored pod vapes.

High nicotine concentration in pod vape flavors has been a key concern among consumers, with several studies linking use of the vaping systems with respiratory ailments and cancer. Regulatory authorities are taking efforts towards curbing the sales of pod vapes, to arrest increasing incidences of nicotine addiction among teenagers. This has prompted pod vapes manufacturers to launch flavors with low nicotine concentration to reduce the adverse impact of vaping on human health.

The pod vapes market has matured in recent years, driven by a combination of industry-specific and macroeconomic factors. Pod vapes are gaining increasing traction owing to their compact, portable size, and effective nicotine delivery. Initially, vape pens and mods the products launched for vaping enthusiasts and to build an extensive network of consumers. However, consumers are finding vape pens extremely inefficient in nicotine delivery, while mods are being perceived as complicated to operate.

Pod vapes continue to gain popularity, as consumer preference for these effective alternatives grows in light of their nicotine delivery and simpler operations. Coupled with the benefits of nicotine salts, pod vapes are gaining a mass appeal among the population trying to quit smoking, and individuals who used to smoke earlier. Relative affordability of pod vapes compared to cigarettes is another factor driving their market growth.

Demand for open pod vapes continues to surge as these provide consumers with the convenience of trying a variety of flavors by simply refilling the cartridge with vape juice. Sales of open pod vapes surpassed 250 Mn units in 2018, according to the study.

Segmentation

The report divides the pod vapes market on the basis of product type, nicotine concentration, pod capacity, battery capacity, and flavor type.

On the basis of nicotine concentration, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 25mg, 25mg to 50mg and above 50mg.

Based on the product type, the pod vapes market can be segmented into open pod systems and closed pod systems.

On the basis of pod capacity, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 1ml, 1ml to 2ml, and above 2ml.

Based on the battery capacity, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 200mAh, 200mAh to 300mAh, and above 300 mAh.

On the basis of flavor type, the pod vapes market can be segmented into mint, mango, grape, cherry, blueberry, tobacco, Virginia, donut, and others.

A recent report released by Fact.MR titled, “Pod Vapes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027” provides in-depth and actionable insights into the pod vapes market. The report highlights all the key trends driving the growth of the pod vapes market.

A quantitative, as well as qualitative assessment of each of the identified factors, has been presented in the report on pod vapes market. A historical analysis of the pod vapes market in addition to an exclusive forecast has been provided in the report.

Substantial Investments by Tobacco Companies to keep Market Growth Robust

To capitalize on the growing demand for pod vapes and e-cigarettes, numerous tobacco companies are venturing into the market with new product launches. A significant decline in the demand for cigarettes is prompting tobacco companies to enter the vaping market. Tobacco companies are leveraging the positive consumer perception of pod vapes to maximize their profits. In order to market vaping products, multiple tobacco companies are funding researches to compare the harmful effects of e-cigarettes and normal cigarettes.

British American Tobacco recently conducted a study wherein the company used 3D modeling to compare the effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes on the lungs. The study concluded a notable reduction in lung inflammation after the use of e-cigarettes. Along similar lines, numerous different researches are identifying pod vapes as a healthy alternative to cigarettes. Consequentially, a growing number of leading tobacco players such as Altria, Reynolds America, and British American Tobacco are launching their own line of pod vapes to consolidate their position in the market.

As the trend of the marijuana legalization continues to spread around the world, it is highly likely that new lucrative opportunities are imminent for the players in the pod vapes market. Altria, the manufacturer of Marlboro cigarettes, bought a 10% stake in the Canadian marijuana production firm at US$ 1.8 billion alluding to the anticipated boom in the industry.

The Fact.MR report also tracks the pod vapes market for the period 2018-2027. The pod vapes market is projected to grow at 18.8% CAGR through 2027.

Key players:-

British American Tobacco Plc

JUUL Labs, Inc.

Imperial Brands Plc

Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co., Ltd

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

Shenzhen Joye Technology Co., Ltd

Altria Group, Inc.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd

Flavourart srl

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

