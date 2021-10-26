Bread as an Organic Bakery Product is Projected to Exceed US$ 4,300 Million in Revenue Towards the End of 2022

Rising interest in healthy living and consumers becoming more aware and informed about the ingredients used in various food is resulting in more demand for food made using natural and organic ingredients. Meanwhile, in the case of bakery products like bread, pastries, cakes, etc., more preference is being given to the organic bakery products. Hence, organic bakery product manufacturers are focusing on using organic cereals and ingredients, natural flavors in their bakery products. Manufacturers are also producing new bakery products made using organically produced grains such as rice, quinoa, and chia to increase nutritional value. Increasing demand for gluten-free bakery products and the fact that the majority of consumers are willing to pay more for these products is driving demand for organic bakery products.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=284

Organic bakery products are also being influenced by specific standards set by food safety organizations. These organizations monitor the product manufacturing process, quality of ingredients being used, labeling, and packaging of organic bakery products. Manufacturers are also working towards increasing shelf-life of the organic bakery products without using any artificial preservatives. Along with the use of organic ingredients and cereals, organic baking also forms an important part of the production of organic bakery products. Hence, manufacturers are also emphasizing more on use of equipment and processes for organic baking.

4 Key Insights on Global Organic Bakery Market

During the forecast period 2017-2022, Europe is expected to dominate the global market for the organic bakery. Europe is anticipated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share on global revenues by the end of 2017.

North America organic bakery market is likely to witness moderate growth. By 2022 end, North America is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 2,500 million in revenue. Increasing preference for healthy, gluten-free, and low-calorie food along with the rise in disposable income are some of the factors driving the organic bakery market in North America. Moreover, the adoption of innovative technology for production and packaging is also contributing towards the growth in the region.

Bread is expected to be one of the highly preferred organic bakery products. Accounting for nearly two-fifth of the revenue share on global revenue by 2017 end, bread as an organic bakery product is projected to create an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 800 million during 2017-2022. Meanwhile, rolls & croissants are expected to be the second most preferred organic bakery products.

Compared to supermarkets/hypermarkets as the organic bakery sales channel, wholesalers/distributors/direct sales channel for organic bakery is likely to gain momentum. Wholesalers/distributors/direct as a sales channel is projected to reach nearly US$ 4,300 million revenue towards the end of 2022.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=284

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Bread

Rolls & Croissant

Biscuits

Cakes & Desserts

Other Product Types Sales Channel Wholesalers/ Distributors/ Direct

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Retail Formats

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/284

The report also offers a detailed profile of key market players in the global organic bakery market, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Flower Foods, Inc., Manna Organics LLC, Alvarado Street Bakery, Natures Bakery Cooperative, Mestemacher GmbH, Toufayan Bakery, Inc, and United States Bakery.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/04/04/1797132/0/en/Greek-Yogurt-Sales-to-Surge-by-7-4-in-2019-Owing-to-Growing-Consumer-Preference-of-Healthy-Snacks.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com