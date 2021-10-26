North America to Lead the Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Through 2026

Outdoor living now is more than a few chairs scattered in the garden. Hence, outdoor furniture makers are offering comfortable, attractive furniture with various color options. In the recent years, there has been an advancement in fabric technology in outdoor garden furniture. Growing trend of outdoor garden restaurants is also driving the market growth for outdoor furniture for garden. Consumers buying outdoor furniture for garden are looking for stylish and attractive, easy to maintain and durable furniture. Outdoor furniture for garden with multifunctional features are also gaining popularity.

However, shrinking space of garden and balcony in modern infrastructure and the trend of compact housing is negatively impacting the growth of the global outdoor garden furniture market. The trend in housing with small and patio garden is also becoming common. Hence, the preference for garden furniture in terms material, size, and design is also changing.

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global outdoor garden furniture market is likely to witness significant growth. During 2017-2026, the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value. While on basis of volume, the global outdoor garden furniture market is estimated to reach 14,622 thousand units towards the end of 2026. Following are the insights on how the global market will perform in the coming years.

Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market: Segmentation

A table has been provided below on the basis of product, material, sales channel, and region in the global outdoor garden furniture market.

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeCIS & RussiaAPEJJapanMEA Product TablesCoffee TableSide TableBistro TablePicnic tableChairsOther Product Types Material PlasticMetalWoodOther Material Types Sales Channel Independent Furniture StoresFranchised Furniture StoresModern TradeFurniture Retail ChainsBrand OutletsE-Commerce

The report also offers information on the key companies in the global market for outdoor garden furniture, which will remain operative through 2026. These include companies such as Herman Miller Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Trex Company, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd, Brown Jordan International, Inc., Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited, Century Furniture LLC, Flanders Industries, Inc., Agio International Co., Inc., DEDON GmbH, Tuuci, Inc., EMU Group S.p.A, Royal Botania NV, Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC, Hartman Outdoor Products BV, Kettal Group, Sitra Holdings (International) Ltd, Treasure Garden Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Winston Furniture Company, Inc., Gloster Furniture Limited, Adams Manufacturing Company, and Vixen Hill Manufacturing Company Inc.

