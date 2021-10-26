Cohesive Automated Equipment Demand to Surge at 7% CAGR, Especially as Sales Increase in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods…

Cohesive automated equipment encapsulates the product that is supposed to be packed in a cold seal cohesive coated protective packaging, by locking in the product at the right place and only using the required amount of raw materials to pack that specific product. This machine dramatically reduces the time period to pack one product, labour costs, operational costs, increases order consistency, and increases operational performance.

The new report by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” tracks Cohesive Automated Equipment Demand and Sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The report examines the Cohesive Automated Equipment market key trends, growth opportunities and Cohesive Automated Equipment market size and share.

Key Segments Covered

By Machine Type Tabletop Cohesive Automated Equipment Mini Cold Sealing Machines Cohesive Automated Equipment System Packaging Model 200 (for low volume) System Packaging Model 4500 (for high volume)

By Application Cohesive Packaging Equipment for Books & Media Cohesive Packaging Equipment for Apparel & Soft Goods Cohesive Packaging Equipment for E-commerce packaging Cohesive Packaging Equipment for Consumer durables Cohesive Packaging Equipment for FMCG/ Retail



Category-Wise Analysis

Which is the Primary Application Area for Cohesive Automated Equipment?

On the basis of application, the market will continue to gain traction in the FMCG sector, capturing nearly 70% of total demand.

While the food and beverages sector is expected to be the largest consumer throughout the forecast period, E-commerce has been recognized as the most opportunistic application area for stakeholders in the industry.

What is the Demand Outlook for Cohesive Automated Equipment in India?

India is expected to remain lucrative during the forecast period owing to the retail e-commerce packaging market as the region has seen robust internet penetration rates along with various retailer sectors. A CAGR of 6% is projected for the Indian market.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian textile and apparel industry is expected to grow to US$ 190 billion by FY26. The apparel and soft goods segment are one of the major segments driving the market. Hence, sales of cohesive automated equipment to package fabrics is gaining significant traction.

The country is currently working on the Prime Minister’s Make in India initiative with the objective of facilitating investment, fostering innovation, building best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure, making it easy to do business, and enhancing skill development. This is projected to boost the market in the region.

Key questions answered in Cohesive Automated Equipment Market Survey Report :

What is the current scenario and key trends in Cohesive Automated Equipment Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Cohesive Automated Equipment segments and their future potential? What are the major Cohesive Automated Equipment Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Cohesive Automated Equipment Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

How is Cold Seal Cohesive Coated Protective Packaging Driving Demand?

Cohesive automated equipment encapsulates the product that is supposed to be packed in a cold seal cohesive coated protective packaging, by locking in the product at the right place and only using the required amount of raw materials to packing that specific product.

This machine dramatically reduces the time period to pack one product, labor costs, operational costs, increases order consistency and increases operational performance. Increasing uptake of cold seal cohesive protective packaging is due to its heat insulation and aroma retention properties. Moreover, the rises in per capita income and growing health concerns in developed economies are some of the other trends driving the demand in the market.

In addition, manufacturers are emphasizing on sustainability as the major factor to launch a new range of packaging equipment. In December 2020, Henkel announced the expansion of its RE range, which is “designed for recycling,” to include both hot- and cold-sealable coatings for paper. According to Henkel, the products are certified as paper-recycling compatible and allow a new range of packaging designs.

Key Companies Profiled

Accutech Packaging Inc.

American Packaging Capital

IPS Packaging & Automation

Pregis Innovative Packaging Inc.

Marsh Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Huges Enterprise

Sealed Air Packaging

Vibgyor Technplus

Westrock Company

TPC Packaging Solutions

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Cohesive Automated Equipment market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Cohesive Automated Equipment market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Cohesive Automated Equipment Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Cohesive Automated Equipment Market Survey and Dynamics

Cohesive Automated Equipment Market Size & Demand

Cohesive Automated Equipment Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Cohesive Automated Equipment Sales, Competition & Companies involved

