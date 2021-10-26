Automotive Side Impact Assembly Market Is Expected To Expand Gradually Between 2021 And 2031 With CAGR Of 3% To 6%

The rising number of people killed in car accidents has prompted the automotive industry to invest in research and development, resulting in the growth of the automotive side impact assembly market.

Automotive side impact assembly are advances in vehicle structural design that help to avoid and reduce crash injury. In the event of an accident, side impact assembly absorb the collision force, resulting in minimal damage to passengers.

The large rise in high-end car purchases, combined with rash and dangerous driving, is leading to an increase in the number of accidents. Currently, sophisticated safety systems are being built into a variety of cars to protect passengers from injury.

All cars in the US must now be fitted with side impact assembly, according to authorities. Similar government regulations are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years in other countries. Automotive side impact assembly are standard in many high-end luxury and premium vehicles around the world.

Key Segments

By Material Type

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

Titanium

By Application

Front side doors

Rear side door

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Compact Mid-size SUV Luxury

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)

South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe Demand Outlook for Automotive Side Impact Assembly Due to strict regulations requiring vehicles to be equipped with side-assemblies, Europe is expected to show steady growth in the automotive side impact assembly sales over the forecast period. The COVID-19 crisis has had an adverse effect on many EU countries, resulting in a drop in economic activity. In recent years, manufacturers have been gradually building a new customer base in the region. Demand is expected to increase as the European automotive sector continues to develop. Government initiatives to boost investment in Europe in order to boost manufacturing will also help the global market expand during the forecast period.