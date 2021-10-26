Automotive Side Impact Assembly Market Is Expected To Expand Gradually Between 2021 And 2031 With CAGR Of 3% To 6%

The rising number of people killed in car accidents has prompted the automotive industry to invest in research and development, resulting in the growth of the automotive side impact assembly market.
Automotive side impact assembly are advances in vehicle structural design that help to avoid and reduce crash injury. In the event of an accident, side impact assembly absorb the collision force, resulting in minimal damage to passengers.
The large rise in high-end car purchases, combined with rash and dangerous driving, is leading to an increase in the number of accidents. Currently, sophisticated safety systems are being built into a variety of cars to protect passengers from injury.
All cars in the US must now be fitted with side impact assembly, according to authorities. Similar government regulations are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years in other countries. Automotive side impact assembly are standard in many high-end luxury and premium vehicles around the world.
Key Segments
By Material Type
- Stainless Steel
- Aluminum
- Plastic
- Titanium
By Application
- Front side doors
- Rear side door
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Compact
- Mid-size
- SUV
- Luxury
- Commercial Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Region
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)
- South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)
- East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Due to strict regulations requiring vehicles to be equipped with side-assemblies, Europe is expected to show steady growth in the automotive side impact assembly sales over the forecast period. The COVID-19 crisis has had an adverse effect on many EU countries, resulting in a drop in economic activity.
In recent years, manufacturers have been gradually building a new customer base in the region. Demand is expected to increase as the European automotive sector continues to develop. Government initiatives to boost investment in Europe in order to boost manufacturing will also help the global market expand during the forecast period.
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include
- KVA Stainless
- Arvin Sango, Inc.
- DuPont
- IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd
- Benteler Automotive Corporation
- H-One Co. ltd
- GNS America
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Kirchhoff Automotive
- Gestamp
Companies in the industry intend to acquire and collaborate strategically with end customers and regional distributors to meet the needs of an expanding customer base. To gain a foothold in new and increasingly growing markets, manufacturers use acquisition and regional expansion strategies.
