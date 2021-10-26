Rising Demand For Commercial Vehicles is Driving Automotive Step Plate Market Sales

The Automotive step plate market is expected to develop steadily between 2021 and 2031 with a CAGR of 3%-5%, according to Fact.MR’ latest research. Though due to the COVID-19 pandemic the overall sales were hampered and the demand drastically declined during 2020. However, it is estimated that the market will show positive growth from 2021 onwards. Increasing per capita income and growing consumer concerns about comfort and vehicle protection are expected to drive the market forward.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Automotive Step Plate market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global Automotive Step Plate market future forecasts, growth opportunities, end-user industries.

What is Driving Demand for Automotive Step Plate?

Step plates are used in vehicles to protect the step of the vehicle from scratches and scuffs caused by passenger’s footwear and freight while also providing grip for easy entry and exit from the vehicle. The global automotive step plate market is being driven by rising vehicle demand around the world.

Customers’ shifting tastes for light-duty and multi-utility vehicles are expected to drive demand for automotive step plates during the forecast era. The demand is expected to grow due to increasing per capita income and rising consumer concerns regarding comfort. Step plates are highly used in commercial vehicles owing to the presence of larger-sized steps.

Roadworks

Iowa Customs

Roadsknz

Motorhunk

Lifetime Nut Covers Inc.

Classic Parts of America

Brindle Products Inc.

Speedway Motors

Carpenter Industries

To meet the needs of an expanding customer base, companies in the industry intend to acquire and partner strategically with end customers and regional distributors. Companies are concentrating on making the step plates light weight and durable using advanced technologies. The manufacturers are using geographic expansion strategies to gain a foothold in new and rapidly rising markets.

Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6337

Key Segments

By Material Type

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

By Application

Front side doors

Back side door

Tailgate

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Compact Mid-size SUV Luxury

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)

South Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, ANZ)

East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

US and Canada Demand Outlook of Automotive Step Plate The US is projected to remain one of the most lucrative markets for automotive step plates over the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of safety accessories and significant sales of light commercial vehicles, hence it is expected to be the prominent market. The market in the US is being driven by the expansion of the automotive industry and strong demand for safety features. North America is expected to retain a large share of the global market due to the presence of key automotive parts manufacturers in the region.

Europe Automotive Step Plate Sales Outlook In the European aftermarket, there arise increased demand for automotive step plate among the SUVs and light trucks. During the forecast period, the demand for automotive step plate in Europe is expected to be driven by a high rate of adoption of new technologies in these regions. Many European countries have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in a decline in economic activity. Manufacturers have been steadily developing a new consumer base in the area in recent years. As the European automotive industry develops, demand for step plates is expected to increase.

Increased commercial vehicle purchases, as well as consumers’ willingness to pay more for safety accessories, as a result of the disposable income, are expected to drive the growth of the step plate market during the forecast era.

For added traction, the aluminum is normally diamond-styled or grooved. Stainless steel step plates, on the other hand, are almost as durable as aluminum step plates but are far less expensive and hence are projected to be the leading segment in the forecast period.

