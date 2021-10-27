Asia-Pacific Estimated to Lead the Rice Husk Ash Market for Silica Content Between 90-94%

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Rice Husk Ash Market by Application (Building & Construction, Steel Industry, Silica, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber), Silica Content (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and greater than 95%), & Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The global rice husk ash (RHA) market is projected to reach USD 2.54 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2021. Low manufacturing & raw material cost and the growing demand from the silica application segment to produce high purity silica are the key factors driving the growth of the RHA market.

Silica is the fastest-growing application segment of the global rice husk ash market

By application, the silica segment of the global rice husk ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. There is a substantial demand for RHA from silica producers due to RHA’s high silica content. RHA contains more than 90% silica and is also the only renewable source to extract amorphous silica. Companies involved in the large scale production of silica also prefer RHA as a raw material to earn carbon credits.

The silica content between 90-94% segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

By silica content, the silica content between 90-94% segment of the global rice husk ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment’s anticipated high growth is attributed to the increasing demand from end-use applications, such as silica, rubber, building & construction, steel industry, and ceramics, among others.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region of the global rice husk ash market during the period. China and India dominate the Asia-Pacific RHA market in terms of consumption, wherein building & construction and steel industry are the largest application segments. In India, the growing population, infrastructure development, and the increased manufacturing activities have been driving the construction industry over the years, which influenced the RHA consumption. The growth of the RHA market in China and India is supported by the strengthening economic conditions, continuous improvement in government budgets, and the positive demographic outlook, such as increasing population and rising per capita income. China is also one of the largest producers of electronics products in the world, thus opening opportunities for RHA from the silica application segment in the country.

Key players of the rice husk ash market include Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd. (India), Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd. (China), Usher Agro Ltd. (India), Jasoriya Rice Mill (India), and Rescon (India) Pvt. Ltd., among others.