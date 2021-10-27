Floraison Intimates- Redefine Your Lingerie Comfort

Karachi, Pakistan, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Shopping lingerie online offers a quick and convenient shopping experience and allows ladies to pick from the widest collection anytime and anywhere. One of the prominent benefits of shopping online is that customers can enjoy complete privacy while shopping for intimate apparel from home. Customers can save a lot of money and time on traveling g, in addition, they can also take advantage of attractive deals and offers which otherwise, won’t be available at offline stores.

At Floraison Intimates, customers get access to high-end quality lingerie at affordable prices along with a huge variety of intimate wear available for all sizes. They are one of the leading lingerie brands in Pakistan that pledge to break the taboo of ladies’ undergarments in the society and aim to normalise online lingerie shopping culture. They further provide an accurate size guide for ladies who don’t know their actual bust size and wish to explore different types of lingerie products online.

Floraison Intimates offer a variety of clothing categories such as bra, lingerie, sleepwear, maternity and accessories. They ensure to provide new collections every second week along with modifications in their updated designs to make fashionable cuts and add colours as per the ongoing trends and preferences of most of their customers. All their products are made with supreme quality fabrics that can be used for everyday wear and are extremely soft and comfortable on your skin.

At Floraison Intimates you can explore the most relaxing and finest fashionable clothing set without any hassle, anywhere from your smart devices.

Contact:-

Address: 2nd Floor, 35-C, Badar Commercial Street 1, D.H.A, Phase V, Karachi Pakistan

Email: wecare@floraison.store

Call-center: +92 31 81 22 23 00

Monday-Friday- 8.00 am to 6.00 pm