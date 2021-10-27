Employee development a key component to employee engagement

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Engagement is all about the dedication and enthusiasm employees have for their tasks. A developed employee feels more confident, delivering a higher quality of work more efficiently. The more an organisation nurtures employee development, the stronger it can become, both now and in the future. That’s why this week, the Acorn subject matter experts have taken a deep dive into the benefits of employee development, as well as how to craft and optimise a development strategy.

Development programs benefit both employees and their organisations. They improve performance, form adaptable employees, create an attractive culture, increase retention and build a leadership pipeline. Overall, these allow employees to perform their best which simultaneously improves organisational productivity.

“The difference between your business growing and succeeding or falling flat comes down to employee development. Having a continual pipeline of employees with in-demand market skills ensures your organisation stays not only competitive, but at the forefront of your industry for years to come.” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director).

The Acorn experts believe that building a personalised employee development program is easier than it seems. Their article suggests to start by asking employees what they need. From there, it’s important to define organisational goals and create on-the-job opportunities. The last important step is to evaluate the program and make adjustments where needed.

Whether organisations have a program in place or are developing one, their offering can always be improved. Be sure to have training ready and waiting from day one. Encourage collaboration and strengthen soft skills. Effective development trains managers, as well as employees. Lastly, invest in personal development as positivity inspires productivity.

You can read the Acorn expert's full article about employee development on their Acorn Labs blog:

