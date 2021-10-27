How is the Scramble for Zero Emissions Technology Spurring Hydrogen Vehicles Sales?

Hydrogen Vehicle Market sales in particular remains to be seen. Global Hydrogen Vehicle market is set to be influenced by a bevy of factors, including COVID-19 impact and broader public-private push toward inducing momentum.

In a new comprehensive study, Fact.MR offers in-depth analysis and insights on how Hydrogen Vehicle sales will grow/decline during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

What is Driving Demand for Hydrogen Vehicles?

Rising concern over greenhouse gas emissions along with an urgent need to address the climate change issue is driving demand for hydrogen vehicles. Additionally, zero-emission targets set by different countries coupled with favourable government policies pushing green hydrogen fuel cell technology is projected to drive the demand and sales of hydrogen vehicles.

Moreover, rise in awareness regarding the adverse effects of CO2 emissions among people along with a change in consumer preference has provided an uptick to the growth in demand for hydrogen vehicles.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Hydrogen Vehicle:

Some of the key prominent players in this industry are

Ballard Power System

GM Hydrogenics

Daimler AG

Toyota

Hyundai

FuelCell Energy

BMW

Audi

Honda

The aforementioned players are relying on a mix of organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, mergers, acquisition and collaborations.

For instance, recently Toyota collaborated with Shell for the development of the world’s first hydrogen truck refuelling station for which they were nearly awarded US$ 8 Mn in total for this project.

Moreover, UK Innovate entered into a partnership with ULEMCO to develop a hydrogen combustion truck with the aim to minimize the cost for potential customers.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=685

Key Segments

By Vehicle Type

Passenger

Commercial

Heavy commercial

Buses & Coaches

Trucks & Trailers

By Technology

Proton membrane exchange

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India Malaysia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East Northern Africa South Africa

Other Africa

