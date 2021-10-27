Probiotic Soda Market: Product Innovation by LIVE Soda and Lifeway Foods to Create Exciting Growth Opportunities, reports by Fact.MR

The proliferating beverage industry with myriad variety in drinks and beverages continue to hard press probiotic soda manufacturers to raise their game and adopt highly strategic approaches to stay ahead of competition.

Focus on the beverage purchasing trends has gained ground as a key strategy that many probiotic soda manufacturers are following in a bid to attract attention and draw sales, even if it demands altering key raw ingredients.

The emergence of DIY trend coupled with the easy-availability of probiotic soda-making videos on social channels, such as YouTube, continue to raise the competition bar for the manufacturers of probiotic soda, which are making it essential for Probiotic Soda Market Manufacturers to deliver products that stand out.

Competition Landscape: Notable Developments

A prominent player in probiotic soda market- LIVE Soda has recently launched a shelf-stable, five-SKU line of probiotic sodas. The founder and CEO of LIVE Soda said that the latest line fits with the company’s goal to offer better-for-you substitutes for soda and other motivations.

After being badly hit by dairy backlash, kefir maker Lifeway Foods is working on a novel internal restructuring project, and is likely to launch a new plant-based probiotic line named Plantiful soon.

A leading beverage provider in numerous markets- Royal Unibrew-has expanded its reach in the soft drinks sector by acquiring France’s Etablissements Geyer Fréres (EGF) for $94 million in a strategic move to increase its products’ access to the American and French soft drinks markets.

Important doubts related to the Probiotic Soda Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Beverages Becoming Next Food Category Where Healthy Bacteria Could Make Their Mark

There is every reason to believe that beverages could be the next food category where the healthy bacteria will make their mark with the growing direct incorporation of probiotic microorganisms into drinks, such as soda. Direct Liquid Inoculation system has been identified as the key to the development of trend of probiotic beverages, such as probiotic soda, as the system allows beverage manufacturers to add the probiotic bacteria directly to the final product. The growing adoption of this innovation could significantly boost the probiotic beverages market by creating lucrative sales prospects for probiotic soda manufacturers.

Consumer Education Remains A Key Challenge, Plagues Probiotic-Soda Market

Lack of consumer education around probiotics has been posing a significant challenge for leading probiotic manufactures, making it vital for the key players in probiotic soda market to take initiatives focused on explaining the benefits of probiotics, if they want to secure future market growth in probiotic soda. Besides spreading basic probiotic education, probiotic beverages’ manufacturers also need to prioritize supplementary education related to labeling practices to be able to create a strong hold in the market.

Notable Topics in Probiotic Soda Market include:

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

