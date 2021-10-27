Probiotics Market: Opportunities And Challenges

According to the new market research report “Probiotics Market by Application (Functional Food & Beverages (Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Infant Formula, Cereals), Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), End User, & Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Probiotics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 91.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The global demand for probiotics is increasing significantly due to the growing awareness among customers about their digestive health management, the rise in demand for quality food, and the increase in demand for quality animal-based products. Probiotics are found in supplement form, or as components in food and beverages.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods

Health awareness among consumers is on the rise, wherein most consumers are constantly in search of healthy food products for daily consumption. Probiotics has proven strong health benefits, more specifically to the human digestive system.

Probiotics is found in the supplement form or as components of foods & beverages. Its integration with inexpensive health foods, such as yogurt, fruit juices, and cultured dairy drinks has contributed to significant market size. The most commonly used probiotic bacterial strains include Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli, which are found in various dairy products, including yogurt. In the dairy category, yogurt is the most popular option for the consumption of probiotics. Manufacturers are coming up with a variety of options in the yogurt category; for instance, in 2013, Chobani, LLC (US) introduced a line of Greek yogurt in the US market, which has now become one of the leading brands across North America.

Restraints: International quality standards and regulations for probiotic products

International bodies, such as the National Food Safety and Quality Service, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, US FDA, WHO, and European Parliament Committee on the ENVI (Environment, Public Health and Food Safety) of the EU are associated with food safety regulations. These organizations have control over the use of different chemicals and materials during food processing, directly or indirectly. In 2001, the joint FAO of the UN/WHO Expert Consultation on Evaluation of Health and Nutritional Properties of Probiotics developed guidelines for evaluating probiotics in food that could lead to the substantiation of health claims. This was to standardize the requirements needed to make health claims related to probiotic agents.

Opportunities: Probiotics can replace pharmaceutical agents

The increasing demand for probiotics has shown that customers prefer products with proven health benefits. The increasing evidence of health benefits associated with probiotics for health restoration has increased the customer expectations related to probiotics. This inclination toward a safe, natural, and cost-effective substitute for drugs has led to the application of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents. Beneficial effects of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents seem to be strain- and dose-dependent. Clinical trials have displayed that probiotics may cure certain disorders or diseases in humans, especially those related to the GI tract. The consumption of fermented dairy products containing probiotic cultures may provide health benefits in certain clinical conditions, such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, rotavirus-associated diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), allergenic diseases, cancer, Helicobacter pylori infection, and lactose-intolerance.

Challenges: Complexities in integrating probiotics in functional foods

The development and commercial aspects of functional food products are rather complex, expensive, and uncertain. The factors behind the success of functional food product development are consumer demand, technological conditions, and legislative regulatory background. However, consumers’ knowledge of the health effects of specific ingredients can affect the acceptance of specific functional foods. The common functional ingredients, such as minerals, fiber, and vitamins, are preferred over new and improved products, such as foods enriched with probiotics, prebiotics, flavonoids, carotenoids, and conjugated linolenic acid.

The researcher has to work in-depth to overcome all the challenges related to the selection and development of the strain and related production processes. Probiotic strains are prone to changes in pH and temperature. The strains must sustain while integrating with functional foodstuffs. The basic requirement for probiotics is that products should contain sufficient numbers of microorganisms up to the expiry date. Hence, probiotics must contain specific strains and maintain certain numbers of live cells to produce health benefits in the host. Different countries have decided on the minimum number of viable cells required in the probiotic product for it to be beneficial. The preservation of these probiotic microorganisms presents a challenge as they are affected by exposure to temperature, oxygen, and light.

The animal probiotics segment is projected to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The animals segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast. The ban on synthetic antimicrobial growth promoters (AGP’s) in Europe is a factor driving the probiotics market. The motive behind the ban was to curb the practice of using antibiotics, antimicrobials, and other drugs for promoting the growth of livestock and increasing the production of meat, milk, and other products.

The demand for liquid probiotics from the yogurt and beverage industries is projected to dominate the probiotics market

The demand for liquid probiotics has increased as compared to dry probiotics, due to its application in yogurt, which is the most popular source of probiotics. Other products that use liquid probiotics include kefir water, probiotic juices, and yogurt-based drinks, which are healthy options for daily supplementation. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a key market for yogurt in the coming years. China stands a huge opportunity for both domestic and international companies to penetrate the yogurt market as the country consumes yogurt on a large scale.

Key Market Players

Key players identified in this market include Danone (France), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Nestlé (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark). Key players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through mergers & acquisitions and new product developments, specific to consumer tastes in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.