Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors

The report “Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins, Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ is estimated to be valued at USD 162.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 227.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by the growth in the demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers.

The dietary segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The dietary supplemet segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, by application, during the forecast period. Dietary supplements offer general health benefits such as improvement in the balance of the gut microflora, improvement of intestinal functions such as bulking and regularity, increased calcium absorption & improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can lead to fatty liver and other diseases, reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, possible reduction of risk of obesity & metabolic syndrome, and improvement in abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation.

The prebiotic segment is estimated to be the largest in 2020

The nutraceutical ingredients market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the prebiotic segment. Prebiotic ingredients are also exploited as low-calorie fat replacer as they can help reduce obesity and diabetes. The rising health awareness among the global population has a major influence on the demand for prebiotic ingredients. Prebiotics witness a wide range of applications such as fortification in food and beverage products. In feed application, prebiotics are used to protect livestock health and increase the efficiency of nutrient utilization as they are also a key alternative to antimicrobials in feed.

Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Growth in the demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers

According to a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), in 2009, 87% and in 2011, 89% of the consumers in the US agreed that certain foods have health benefits beyond their basic nutrition. This shows the consumers’ increasing interest in learning more about functional and fortified food products. In 2013, according to the Business Development Bank of Canada, “health concerns are rising, and health awareness is growing among Canadian consumers and will continue to accelerate as the population ages, with 25% of the population over the age of 65 by 2031.” According to a study conducted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, in 2013, the rise in the aging population, coupled with increasing incidences of chronic diseases, has led to changes in eating patterns. Consumers’ concerns regarding nutrient inadequacy tend to be general in nature, rather than concern on a specific health condition or nutrient/component in their diet. Among the consumers who are concerned with nutrient inadequacy in food products, only 16% were concerned with the inadequacy of one or more specific nutrients without regard to general nutrient inadequacy. Most consumers are concerned about general health issues resulting from nutrient insufficiency, rather than one specific health problem.

RESTRAINT: Higher costs of fortified products dissuading large-scale usage and adoption

Nutraceutical ingredients find a wide variety of applications, such as functional food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. However, the inclusion of nutraceutical ingredients in food & beverage products, feed products, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products results in an increase in the prices of these end products. This, in turn, leads to lower adoption of such products, thereby stunting market growth. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the demand for healthy alternatives of consumables as consumers have become increasingly conscious about the correct diet. Nutraceutical ingredients, when added to any kind of food & beverage product, result in the formation of functional food & beverages, which, in some way, impart a health benefit.

OPPORTUNITY: Product-based and technological innovations in the nutraceutical ingredients industry

Personalized healthcare technologies are being rapidly adopted by various nutraceutical ingredient manufacturers to formulate better-suited and customized end products for consumers. Consumer product companies are now increasingly collecting data to enable a proper analysis of purchasing behavior and lifestyle to provide consumers with tailored options in accordance with their purchasing patterns. For instance, in 2013, Tesco announced its intention to use its Clubcard information to be able to track various chronic illnesses that consumers pay heed to, for the provision of tailored solutions to promote healthier eating habits. This information not only aids consumer companies to come up with personalized dietary advice but also establish significant partnerships with different pharmaceutical companies to help personalize over-the-counter supplements. Apart from the study of consumer purchasing patterns, the personalization of nutraceutical products is also amplified by genomics by enabling treatments that are closely linked to an individual’s genetic profile. Epigenetics and nutrigenomics have identified that every individual has different nutritional requirements, and they respond to food in different ways.

CHALLENGE: Consumer skepticism associated with nutraceutical products

Along with a growing consumer awareness about better dietary choices and increasing health awareness, there also remains an underlying consumer skepticism associated with the adoption of nutraceutical products. While this skepticism stems from multiple factors, the two major reasons hindering consumer adoption of nutraceutical products are their unsubstantiated health claims and synthetic sourcing. Health claims act as a major marketing and selling points for most nutraceutical ingredient manufacturers; however, when such claims do not result in successful fruition, consumer skepticism toward these products increases. For instance, in 2010, Danone withdrew claims that Actimel and Activia boost the immune system and aid digestive health after doubts were raised regarding the same, by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the UK Advertising Standards Authority. As a result, manufacturers of such nutraceutical products remain highly stunted in the manner in which they are able to reach consumers, thereby hindering product adoption.

The key players in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Associated British Foods (Uk), Arla Foods (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Tate & Lyle (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany) are the players that hold a significant share in the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for the forecast period

The Asia Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is completely driven by India, which accounted for nearly 31.5% of the market share in 2019. The country is also projected to be the fastest-growing country in the region for nutraceutical ingredients due to changing lifestyles and dietary patterns and growing awareness about nutrition. Further, rising hospitalization cost is also driving the consumer demands for supplements and other nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, to maintain their health. Consumers in the country are now willing to spend an additional amount for fortified products, which has increasingly helped manufacturers of nutraceutical ingredients to find a substantial market opportunity.