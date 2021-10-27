Player Tracking Market 2021 Global Size, Share, New Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2023

The global player tracking market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 7.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for real-time data access and rising demand for predictive insights into fan preferences in the area of sports are some of the major factors driving the growth of the player tracking market.

The major player tracking vendors include Catapult (Australia), STATSports (UK), Zebra Technologies (US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), Polar (Finland), STATS LLC (US), JOHAN Sports (Netherlands), Sonda Sports (Poland), Xampion (Finland), Kinexon (Germany), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Sports Performance Tracking (Australia), Q-Track (US), PlayGineering (Latvia), and Exelio (Italy). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, and new product launches, to further expand their presence in the global player tracking market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2015 to 2018, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Catapult is one of the leading players, offering wearable sports player tracking and Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices for team sports, helping management and associations to continuously track player performance on and off the field. Its player tracking solutions help players in analyzing and comparing their performance with fellow team mates, thereby enabling them to continuously improve their performance and health. Catapult has a wide pool of clientele scattered across the globe. It has collaborations with some of the renowned sports associations such as the French Football Federation and the Egyptian Football Association.

STATSports is another prominent player offering unparalleled sports and performance analysis service in the arena of sports. Its solutions enable athletes to collect and analyze performance and health data during practice sessions and matches, thereby helping them to improve their performance over time. Further, it enables coaches to adjust players or team workloads based on the data provided by the GPS player tracking device. STATSports’ caters renowned clientele across geographies, some of them being Juventus, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, the Carolina Panthers, and the Chicago Bulls. The company focuses on different growth strategies to achieve organic as well as inorganic growth during the long run. For instance, in March 2019, STATSports announced its new partnership with Seattle Sounders Football Club (FC) to help them for the preparation of Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The company would provide Seattle Sounders with performance monitoring devices to use in training and on the game day.

