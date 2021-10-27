Construction Fabrics Market worth $2.26 billion by 2023 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Construction Fabrics Market by Type (PVC, PTFE, ETFE), Application (Tensile Architecture, Awnings & Canopies, Facades), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Global Forecast to 2023″ The construction fabrics market is projected to grow from USD 1.47 billion in 2018 to USD 2.26 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9%. The growth of the construction fabrics market can be attributed to the increased demand for construction fabrics in tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, and facades applications across the globe. Construction fabrics are polymer coated, high-performance, durable, and resilient architectural membrane materials which are finding increased usage in the building and construction Industry. These fabrics exhibit self-cleaning characteristics and are resistant to harsh weather conditions. Construction fabrics are made of high strength inner fabric or mesh onto which a protective polymer coating is applied on both the sides. This helps in resisting moisture, heat, and air transfer and safeguard the fabric from mechanical and chemical damage. Construction fabrics help achieve lightweight and futuristic design in architectural applications.

In terms of value, The PVC construction fabrics market is projected to have the highest share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the construction fabrics market has been segmented into PTFE, PVC, ETFE, and other materials. In terms of value, the PVC construction fabrics segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. PVC or coated polyester fabric is the most cost-effective fabric material for architectural membranes. It is the ultimate fabric for temporary as well as permanent tension structures. PVC construction fabric is the most cost-effective and, hence, is an ideal choice for both temporary and permanent tension structures in the building & construction industry. The material is produced by coating glass fabric or polyester with vinyl, which is the polymer coating material. PVC or coated polyester fabric coatings include UV stabilizers, fire retardants, coloring, and anti-fungicide additives.

Tensile architecture application is estimated to account for the largest share of the construction fabrics market in 2018, in terms of value.

The tensile architecture application is estimated to account for the largest share of the construction fabrics market in 2018, in terms of value. Construction fabrics are used in various applications, ranging from tensile architecture to facades. Tensile architecture is a tensioned membrane structure which includes membranes, tensioned cables, and steel structures. Construction fabrics are finding extensive usage in tensile architecture owing to their superior characteristics. Globally, there is an increased acceptance of tensile structures as modern building techniques owing to their numerous advantages over conventional buildings or structures. These factors are expected to propel the market for construction fabrics in tensile architecture applications.

APAC construction fabrics market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The construction fabrics market has been studied for Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC construction fabrics market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The increasing installation of awnings & canopies in the APAC region is expected to significantly drive the construction fabrics market in the region between 2018 and 2023.

China and India are witnessing increased demand for construction fabrics, which is projected to continue in the future as well. Moreover, there is a significant increase in the use of construction fabrics in various applications such as tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, and facades. The construction fabrics market in this region is fragmented with the presence of a large number of local manufacturers and suppliers. Local manufacturers in this region are mostly engaged in producing PVC based construction fabrics for architectural and building & construction applications. This is largely due to the low cost of PVC based construction fabrics which finds extensive application in awnings & canopies.

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Low & Bonar (UK), Satler AG (Austria), Taiyo Kogyo Corporation (Japan), Serge Ferrari (France), and Saint-Gobain (France), among others, are the key players operating in the construction fabrics market.

