Machine Translation Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2022

The Machine Translation Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global machine translation market is anticipated to reach USD 983.3 million by 2022. Increasing quantity of website content, growing requirement for cost competence in translation, and the huge quantity of language knowledge demanded exceeds the capability of human translation, which consecutively is expected to propel the machine translation industry. Globalization increases the demand to deal with the linguistic variety of local audiences and web content. The fabrication of content generated online, increasing the importance of business in budding markets, and the demand for allowing worldwide collaboration amongst employees is likely to drive machine translation industry growth over the forecast period.

Machine translation price are far inferior to that of conventional human translation. It is also rapid than human translation. It is commonly utilized for soaring volume content that would or else take gigantic resources for translation, and this is likely to fuel the machine translation industry. Accessibility of free of charge translation engines and shortage of translation accuracy is expected to restrain market expansion over the forecast period. Main restraints for the machine translation industry are a shortage of quality, demand for expert skills and editing, opposition from free translation service provider, and complexity in estimation & measurement of quality. One of the major shifts budding in the market is the incorporation of the translation procedures in the project plan.

Many enterprises with a worldwide presence does not have a devoted multilingual website for reaching out to every region. This might obstruct their growth as various users globally might be capable to understand only in their inhabitant languages. Another major challenge obstructing the expansion of the industry over the forecast period is the creative marketing materials present in the market, which a machine is not able to grasp and demands human understanding for delivering & translation the definite meaning. This comprises certain legal documents and creative marketing content

Machine Translation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Automotive

Military & Defense

Electronics

IT

Healthcare

Others

Machine Translation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

RBMT

SMT

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

SYSTRAN

Lingotek

Cloudwords

Moravia IT

Lionbridge

Lighthouse IP

