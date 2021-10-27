RFID in Healthcare Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global RFID in healthcare market was valued at USD 646.7 million in 2014 and is expected to reach over USD 3.89 billion over the next seven years. Key influences attributing to this rapid growth include growing occurrences of theft and loss of different medical devices which result in high losses to the pharmacies and hospitals. Healthcare services use radio frequency identification (RFID) and real-time location systems (RTLS) to track, identify, monitor patients, locate, visitors, assets, equipment and staff. Know that, how of these technologies aid in improving safety, enhancing the quality of care, reducing financial waste, and fostering patient satisfaction.

The healthcare market is majorly driven by the cheap availability of highly efficient systems and tags. Improper storage systems and careless handling in pharmaceutical stores have led to rising number of stock outs and expiration of medicines. This, in turn, may impact in loss of revenue and reputation which is anticipated to encourage better usage in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, one of the high impact rendering drivers for the growth of this market is the development and rising usage of Kanban systems in order to achieve lean inventory. RFID Kanban systems allow organizations to lessen their inventory value by 15-35% according to a study shown by Stanley Healthcare. In addition, with inventory reduction by 50%, the inventory replenishment expenses can be condensed down to a total expenditure of just 5% of overall. Furthermore, these changes are anticipated to cut down on the storage space by 22%. As a result, storage costs are reduced substantially subsequently decreasing energy costs as well.

Implementation of advanced Kanban systems in existing hospital inventory management and timely placement of orders to the supplier directly for requisite medical devices and medication is expected to encourage hospitals and pharmacies to incorporate these systems. RFID systems find widespread applications in the healthcare sector and have an increasing penetration in areas including infection control, injection safety, tracking prescription drugs and radiology. These systems are anticipated to improve market capitalization in coming seven years. For instance, Sanraku Hospital collaborated with BayNexusin an attempt to manage their medical equipment efficiently. Which also, to reduce time taken to inspect medical conditions, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center integrated RFID tags on the closures of x-ray vests.

RFID in Healthcare Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2022)

Systems

Asset Tracking Systems

Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems

Patient Tracking Systems

Blood Monitoring Systems

Tags

Asset Tracking Tags

Pharmaceutical Tracking Tags

Patient Tracking Tags

Blood Monitoring Tags

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Terson Solutions

Mobile Aspects Inc

Wave Mark

Stanley Innerspace

Datelka

Bollhoff Group and many others

