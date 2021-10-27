Chelating Agents Market Raw Material Outlook, Vendor Landscape & Technology Overview

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Chelating Agents Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global chelating agents market is expected to reach USD 5.17 billion by 2024. Chelating agents are also termed as sequestering, chelants or chelators agents; which are chemical compounds that react with metal ions to form water-soluble, stable metal complexes. Its molecules may form several bonds to a single metal ion. It is exclusively used for corrosion control, in medicines, water treatment. The chelating agent market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

Valero Energy Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

Lanxess AG

Kemira OYJ

EMD Millipore

Tate & Lyle PLC

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/chelating-agents-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of chelating agents market are rising awareness regarding water treatment, growing use of biodegradable chelating agents, and high demand from end users like cleaners & detergents. However, ecotoxicological risk regarding conventional chelating agents may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Chelating agent market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Product Outlook:

Sodium gluconate

Organphosphonates

Aminopolycarboxylate

The other sector comprises N-(2-Hydroxyethyl) ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (HEDTA), zeolites, and biodegradable chelating agents. Aminopolycarboxylate sector accounted for the substantial market share of chelating agents and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be high demand from several industrial applications. In addition, phosphates & phosphonates sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

Pulp & paper

Household & industrial cleaning

Agrochemicals

Water treatment

Chemical processing

Consumer products

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of chelating agents and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of several paper and pulp industries and high economic growth rate. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of chelating agents in this region. The reason could be rising consciousness among consumers regarding hygiene.

Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/