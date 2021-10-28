Mybox Smart locker – Now in City Centre Me’aisem in Dubai!

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — Mybox Dubai, one of the best laundry service providers in UAE has announced that they are now open in City Center Me’aisem with their Smart locker solutions.

We are beaming with pride to inform you that the Mybox Smart Locker is now open in the City Center Me’aisem, Production City located at Ground Floor, Corridor between Sun and Sands, and Baskin Robbins.

For years, we at Mybox have always put esteem to the services that we offer. Our laundry service has paved the way for us to reach out to people who need the service and who want to try the service.

With this, we officially invite you to visit our Mybox Smart Locker in the mall and experience comfort at your convenience.

The Mybox Smart Locker offers Laundry & Dry Clean (next day delivery in locker or direct to your home), Shoe Therapy, Tailor & Alteration, Maids Service, Petcare Delivery. Your needs are our top priority, and we are one with your struggles and your achievements at the same time. Together, we build healthier and cleaner laundry in Dubai. With the fast-paced culture in Dubai, The Mybox Smart Locker is at your service 24/7, giving you the best time of your lives!

If you are looking for the best dry cleaning & laundry service provider in Dubai, download the Mybox app or visit the website: https://myboxdubai.com/. They provide their services in more than 40 locations across Dubai with the Smart locker system. You can also call on 800 5269 for more details!

Mybox Dubai is a renowned dry cleaning & laundry service provider in Dubai, UAE. They provide curtains cleaning, dry cleaning, tailoring & alteration, shoe cleaning, Sofa cleaning & wedding dress cleaning services across the country with home pickup & delivery. With its highly experienced & qualified staff, they deliver reliable services meeting the highest quality and standards. In addition, they are always dedicated to providing unique experiences and services as per customers’ expectations.

Contact Details: Mybox Laundry LLC

Address: Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Street 6, 1 – Al Quoz 3 – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Phone Number: +971 800 5269

Company Website: https://www.myboxdubai.com/